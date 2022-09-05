NFL fantasy football can be addictive and tedious at times. If you ever find the need to, you should know how to leave a fantasy league on the ESPN Fantasy Football app.

It's normal to feel nervous and anxious while drafting your fantasy team. After all, it is a competition that you want to win against your friends. More so, the potential heartache of defeat and poor team selection can also take a toll on a manager.

If you've decided that you've had enough of your fantasy league, you have the option to quit. Here we list the steps on how to leave a fantasy league on the ESPN Fantasy Football app. However, it's important to know that team managers cannot leave the league on the app once the draft has taken place.

You can leave a fantasy league in 3 easy steps

There are different ways to leave a league on the ESPN Fantasy Football app. One way is to be removed by the League Manager (LM). The other method is to do it yourself.

Here are the steps on how to leave a fantasy league on the ESPN app yourself:

Step 1: Log into the app and click on the football category

When you open the app, you will see many different sports categories. You need to head over to the football section.

Step 2: Click on "League" on the football page

Once you reach the football page, click on "League". This will show you the league(s) that you are part of.

Step 3: Select the "Leave League" link

The "Leave League" link is located at the top of the page. Once you click on the icon, you will no longer be part of that league.

Tips to keep in mind before leaving a fantasy league on the ESPN Fantasy Football app

Now that you know how to leave a fantasy league on the app, here are a few tips to help you out further:

Be certain of your decision to leave a fantasy league. Make sure you leave the league before or after the season. Inform your league manager/peers of your decision to leave the league

