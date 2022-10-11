How long is Rashaad Penny out for? 

Rashaad Penny left the New Orleans Superdome on Sunday in the third quarter with a bruised fibula. He will now be missing in action until the conclusion of the 2022 football season since he will have surgery soon.

Pete Carroll, the Seattle Seahawks' head coach, confirmed that the player's recovery and readiness will take "many months."

NFL @NFL Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny suffered broken fibula, out for rest of season. Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny suffered broken fibula, out for rest of season. https://t.co/RlpMIRJvdT

Early in the third quarter, Penny was running for six yards near the sidelines when he was tackled from behind. He eventually made it to the sidelines, barely putting any pressure on his leg. He was transported to the locker room by a cart.

Perry's numerous injuries since the start of his NFL journey have proven to be doing more harm than good to his NFL career and his obvious talent.

Since the start of the season, Rashaad Penny has been a tremendous asset to the Seahawks. Since last season, he has accumulated 346 yards and two touchdowns, including two against the Detroit Lions in Week 4.

Unfortunately, Penny has been forced to end his season prematurely twice in the past five years due to injuries.

Penny suffered his latest injury following his emergence as one of the NFL's most prolific running backs. Penny had finally started to display some of the abilities that had given him a first-round selection in 2018. Late last season, he had, at least, 130 yards of rushes in four of his final five matches. In addition, he led the league with 671 rushing yards in the last five matches— at least, 208 better compared to any other player during that stretch.

He had a sluggish start to the 2022 season, but in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions, he had 151 yards and two TDs. His rushing average before the injury on Sunday was 6.8 yards.

A team is never happy to hear about an injury. However, Rashaad Penny's injury might be even more worrisome because the Seahawks' ranks do not have an abundance of answers. Seattle also lost a running back this year after Chris Carson withdrew in July.

They will consequently be forced to rely primarily on Kenneth Walker III. He excelled on Sunday after taking Penny's place, gaining 88 yards and a very impressive touchdown.

Should you trade Rashaad Penny?

You should definitely trade Rashaad Penny at this point, as he has been ruled out for the rest of the season. There is nothing to hold on to him for again.

Rashaad Penny's timeline

Using the 27th overall choice in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks selected Penny.

Corbin K. Smith @CorbinSmithNFL



Penny has accomplished that on just 168 carries. Chubb has 309 and Taylor has 413 in that same span. Since Week 1 of last season, #Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny ranks third in the NFL in 20+ yard rushes (15) behind Nick Chubb (17) and Jonathan Taylor (16).Penny has accomplished that on just 168 carries. Chubb has 309 and Taylor has 413 in that same span. Since Week 1 of last season, #Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny ranks third in the NFL in 20+ yard rushes (15) behind Nick Chubb (17) and Jonathan Taylor (16).Penny has accomplished that on just 168 carries. Chubb has 309 and Taylor has 413 in that same span.

Rashaad Penny did not have a breakthrough performance until Week 14 of the previous campaign when he ran for 137 yards and had two scores in a 33-13 victory over the Texans. Penny gained 135 yards on the ground in Week 16's 25-24 defeat to the Chicago Bears.

Penny continued his impressive run of performances in Week 17's 51-29 victory over the Detroit Lions, rushing for 170 yards on 25 carries and scoring twice. Penny had a rushing touchdown and a career-high 190 yards on 23 attempts in week 18's surprise victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Penny ran for 749 yards on 119 attempts, scoring six TDs in his final ten games, all of which were career highs.

