NFL Fantasy Football: 3 Replacements for Seattle Seahawks RB Chris Carson

RB Chris Carson has been labeled a game-time decision for Thursday Night Football against the LA Rams, but he'll likely be out. Even if he was to be active for the game, he would be highly limited, thus destroying his value in fantasy football for Week 5. He's had a decent 2021 season so far, with 3 TDs and 232 rushing yards. Chris Carson was stuffed against the San Francisco 49ers last week for just 31 total yards.

In daily fantasy football tournaments, it's not too late to alter your lineup if you drafted Chris Carson. It wouldn't be wise to replace him with another RB for the Seattle Seahawks either. In standard and PPR leagues, there are several replacement players you can pick up at RB.

Three replacements for RB Chris Carson in fantasy football

#1 - RB Damien Williams, Chicago Bears

Field Yates @FieldYates Damien Williams is the next man up for the Bears. He has six career games with 12+ carries and in those games, he's averaged 21.3 fantasy points, 6.1 yards per rush and scored 4 rushing TD. Damien Williams is the next man up for the Bears. He has six career games with 12+ carries and in those games, he's averaged 21.3 fantasy points, 6.1 yards per rush and scored 4 rushing TD. https://t.co/PAvd5isJXe

David Montgomery is out for at least four weeks with a knee injury, allowing Damien Williams to step in last week and make himself valuable in fantasy football for Week 5. He had 55 yards and a TD for 15 fantasy football points against the Detroit Lions. Williams should remain a featured player on the offense with Justin Fields as the starting QB. He's labeled as an RB2, but looks more like a low-end RB1. The Las Vegas Raiders are 23rd in run defense. Damien Williams is worth sticking around on your roster even if Chris Carson returns next week.

#2 - Latavius Murray, Baltimore Ravens

Latavius Murray is a good one-week rental player for Week 5 as a replacement for Chris Carson, even if Carson is still hurting next week. The backfield for the Baltimore Ravens has been a nightmare, with half a dozen different players seeing major roles. Ty'Son Williams is inactive with Le'Veon Bell getting his time in the rotation, but Murray is the most active option. He had 59 yards and a TD against the Denver Broncos, which speaks volume. He faces the Indianapolis Colts this week and should see double-digits in fantasy football points, but his time in the limelight is limited.

#3 - Kenneth Gainwell, Philadelphia Eagles

Thomas R. Petersen @thomasrp93

#Eagles Kenneth Gainwell was the 2nd best RB in week 4, according to PFF (90.0)He is their 5th highest graded RB through 4 weeks. Kenneth Gainwell was the 2nd best RB in week 4, according to PFF (90.0)He is their 5th highest graded RB through 4 weeks.

#Eagles https://t.co/XtDWzJv20i

If you find yourself in a deep league, Kenneth Gainwell could be an excellent replacement for Chris Carson. He didn't feature much after Week 1 with Miles Sanders taking most of the carries, but Gainwell outperformed Sanders last week against the Kansas City Chiefs. Gainwell's fantasy football value comes from his potential as a receiver out of the backfield and goal-line runner. It could be worth stashing him in your lineup for the rest of the season in case he continues to play better than Miles Sanders.

