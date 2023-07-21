How many children does Magic Johnson have? Meet new Commanders co-owner's family 

New Washington Commanders co-owner Magic Johnson has three children with his wife of over three decades. The couple has sons Andre and EJ and daughter Elisa Johnson.

NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson is a serial investor, with the Washington investment improving a portfolio that cuts across four leagues - the MLB, NFL, WNBA and the MLS. He's also rumored to seek more opportunities in lesser-known leagues in the future.

The retired point guard welcomed his first child, son Andre, 42, with ex-girlfriend Melissa Mitchell in 1981. Magic shares two children with his wife, Earlitha "Cookie" Johnson: son EJ, 31, and daughter Elisa, 28. In this article, we look at Magic's family and what they've been up to lately.

Who are Magic Johnson's children?

Magic Johnson has three children, namely Andre, EJ, and Elisa. Let's take a look at them:

#1 Andre Johnson

The couple's first child, Andre, was born on Feb. 20, 1981. Andre Johnson is relatively low-key compared to the other Johnson children; he has built a career in business and entrepreneurship. He even worked for his father's investment company, Magic Johnson Enterprises.

In 2022, he became the executive vice president of business development at SimWin Sports, a digital sports league. He co-hosts the podcast "Please Elaborate" in his spare time with Mike Dupree.

Andre is a dad, raising two children with his wife, Lisa.

#2 Earvin "EJ" Johnson III

EJ was born on June 4, 1992. He was named after his dad and granddad. EJ is a reality television star who has appeared on two reality shows: Rich Kids of Beverly Hills and EJNYC.

EJ is the most popular of the Johnson children and has a massive social media following. EJ announced that he was gay in 2013 and has openly discussed gender identity and sexuality.

As he entered the spotlight, his love for gender-fluid fashion stirred curiosity about the possibility of transitioning. In a conversation on E!'s Just the Sip podcast, EJ said that he doesn't see himself transitioning. His family has supported his decision and regularly has his back on social media.

#3 Elisa Johnson

Elisa Johnson was born on Dec. 21, 1994. She was adopted by Magic and Cookie when she was just three days old.

Elisa joined her brother EJ on Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, appearing as a friend of the cast. In the years that followed, Elisa became passionate about advocacy, just like her parents — Magic has advocated for HIV/AIDS awareness since opening up about his own HIV diagnosis in 1991.

