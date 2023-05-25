How many kids does Magic Johnson have? Taking a closer look

Magic Johnson has maintained a great relationship with his family since he left the sport of basketball. He is married to Earlitha "Cookie" Johnson, who he has been with for the last 32 years.

Johnson has three children too. He had his oldest son Andre Johnson with ex-girlfriend Melissa Mitchell in 1981.

Magic had his second child, son EJ Johnson, with his wife Cookie in 1992. The former LA Lakers legend and his wife adopted their third child, daughter Elisa Johnson, in 1994. She was just three when they adopted her.

Looking at the details about Magic Johnson's kids

Magic Johnson's three kids are all over 25 years old now and are doing well in their respective fields. None of them followed in their father's footsteps as a basketball players, but they certainly tried to become the best entrepreneurs like Magic.

Magic's oldest child Andre was born on February 20, 1981. Unlike his siblings, Andre maintains a low-profile publicly. He is into the field of business. Furthermore, Andre has worked for Magic Johnson Enterprises.

As of 2022, he was the executive vice president of business development of a digital sports league named SimWin Sports. Andre also co-hosts the 'Please Elaborate' podcast alongside Mike Dupree. Andre, 42, is married to Lisa. They have two kids, Gigi and Avery.

Magic's second son, EJ Johnson, was born on June 4, 1992. He is a public figure on Instagram and has appeared on multiple reality TV shows like 'Rich Kids of Beverly Hills' and 'EJNYC'.

EJ has been in the spotlight more than his siblings. In 2013, he publicly came out as gay. Magic and Cookie knew about EJ's sexuality before he went public and were highly supportive of his choices.

EJ is loved and supported by all for how he carries himself and portrays his sexual preferences. Notably, he played a significant role in helping fellow NBA great Dwayne Wade's daughter Zaya come out as transgender in 2020.

Magic's third child, daughter Elisa Johnson, was born on December 21, 1994. Elisa owns a sunglasses and eyewear store called ElisaJohnson.com. She designs the products herself and is currently located in Manhattan, away from her family, who reside in Los Angeles.

