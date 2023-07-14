How many kids does Josh Jacobs have? Raiders RB’s family explored

There have been erroneous reports about the number of children Josh Jacobs has.

BlackSportsOnline once published an article claiming that the Las Vegas Raiders running back has eight children with eight different women. The source for the 2021 write-up also claimed that Jacobs had a ninth child on the way.

The former Alabama standout tweeted his reaction to the article, saying:

“Lawyers abt to have a field day with this one 😂”

After Jacobs hinted at potential legal action, BlackSportsOnline deleted the article and the corresponding tweet containing the URL.

However, it's verifiable that Josh Jacobs has a son named Braxton. The baby's mother, Janee Brown, gave an interview with KJRH 2 Oklahoma in 2019 after the Raiders drafted Jacobs 24th overall.

Brown said about Jacobs:

“He goes after what he wants. He’s very strong. He’s very independent. He’s different. When you meet him, you’ll feel the vibe. You know he’s different. You know he’ll go after what he wants, and he’s gonna get things done.”

She then asked Braxton while pointing at Jacobs' picture from his playing days at the University of Alabama.

“And who is this back here?”

Braxton identified Jacobs as his daddy. He also agreed that he loves his daddy, is excited to see him play, and runs faster than his father.

Josh Jacobs and Janee Brown met in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where the two-time Pro Bowler was born and raised. He played football for McLain High School before joining the Crimson Tide. Jacobs won the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship playing for Nick Saban.

At age six, Braxton called 911 after seeing his grandfather in pain. His instincts saved Marty Jacobs' life after undergoing emergency heart surgery.

The running back paid tribute by wearing an eye black with the word "Pops" during their 2022 regular-season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Josh Jacobs, #28 of the Las Vegas Raiders, warms up before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on January 07, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

No denying Josh Jacobs' football talent

While his number of children has been wrongfully reported, no one doubts Jacobs' invaluable role in the Raiders offense.

Last season, he won the first-ever Jim Brown Award after leading the league with 1,653 yards. He also scored 12 rushing touchdowns and registered 400 receiving yards.

Josh Jacobs is the second Raiders player to have over 1,500 rushing yards in a season. Marcus Allen did it in 1985, finishing with 1,759 yards to become that year's NFL Most Valuable Player.

Those numbers earned him a First Team All-Pro nod, the first in his career. He also gained his second Pro Bowl selection.

Despite his brilliance, the Raiders haven't offered a contract extension fitting his production. Instead, the franchise offered a franchise tag worth $10 million.

Putting pressure on the Las Vegas front office, Josh Jacobs said he might only report to camp if a contract extension is in place.

The Raiders will start their training camp for veterans on July 25 at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson, Nevada.

