NFL Rumors: Josh Jacobs makes bold decision amid contract dilemma with Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is still without a new deal like many other backs, and it doesn't look like it will be changing soon. With the devaluation of running backs hitting an all-time low, many are either without a new contract or without a job.

For Jacobs, one would think that he has the ability behind him to warrant a new deal as he led the NFL in rushing yards last season. But thus far, nothing more than the $10.1 million franchise tag has been offered.

According to Paloma Villicana of Fox5 News in Las Vegas, Jacobs will not report to the Raiders' training camp without a new deal. This latest development is another clear sign that a statement is being made, and Jacobs clearly isn't budging.

Paloma Villicana @PalomaFOX5Vegas

I'm told by a source close to him that if a deal is not made between the Raiders and Josh Jacobs on Monday at 1PM. Jacobs will not be showing up for training camp. #Raiders RB Josh Jacobs tells me he's "feeling great" this offseason with no injuries, he feels "explosive".

Jacobs isn't the only star running back to be without a new deal or team. The likes of Dalvin Cook, Ezekiel Elliott, and Leonard Fournette are all still out in the cold.

The thought is that teams are waiting until training camp to assess their running back situation, and if an injury happens or a player isn't who they thought he would be, then a call could be made to any one of those backs, and a team could bring them in on a team-friendly deal.

Will Josh Jacobs sign with the Raiders?

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams

For Raiders fans and potentially Josh Jacobs, signing with Oakland will be the plan. But thus far, there has been no movement on any deal for the star running back, despite him leading the league in rushing yards last season.

The running back market has, for some reason, fallen off a cliff this offseason, with some thinking that seventh-rounder Isiah Pacheco of the Kansas City Chiefs is a possible reason.

If the Chiefs can win a Super Bowl with a seventh-rounder, then some teams might have a thought that they don't need to invest big money in a star back when a younger, cheaper version can do the same job.

For Josh Jacobs and the other running backs without a contract or team, it doesn't seem like there will be much movement on anything until training camp, and even then, there are no guarantees.

