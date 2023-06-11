Amidst a contract standoff, Josh Jacobs has delivered a cryptic message.

Last year, the Las Vegas Raiders declined to give the reigning rushing yards leader his fifth-year option, making him a free agent after the season ended. Shortly afterwards, they gave him the franchise tag, but he has been skipping practices while awaiting a new contract.

On Saturday, Jacobs posted this tweet:

Sometimes it’s not about you. We gotta do it for the ones after us (confused emoji)

Why are the Las Vegas Raiders refusing to re-sign Josh Jacobs?

It is not as though Jacobs suddenly regressed further during the season to not deserve an extension. After the Raiders refused his option, he had a massive rebound campaign in 2022, leading the league in rushing yards (1,653) and longest rush (86 yards, tied).

Unfortunately, the team missed the playoffs yet again, and with Derek Carr and Davante Adams, among others, already commanding huge amounts of money, the Raiders feel that they need to cut payroll to accommodate the former Fresno State Bulldogs. They also (somewhat rightfully) worry about his long-term longevity, especially given the position he plays.

One person who is optimistic about Jacobs' future, however, is head coach Josh McDaniels. During a recent press conference, he said:

“The deadline [for a long-term deal] is not until July. I respect everything about that process. This is not the first time that’s happened in terms of me being a part of that. Like I said, I stand by what I said before — love the kid, love the player, love the person. Look forward to when I see him.”

Which other running backs are facing uncertain futures heading into 2023?

Jacobs is not the only running back who does not want to sign his franchise tag. The New York Giants' Saquon Barkley received his own a day after Jacobs, and like him, has been holding out.

After the Giants lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round, the two-time Pro Bowler told the New York Post:

“I think [playing on the tag] would upset anybody.”

Other running backs facing uncertain futures are Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook, who have each been released from the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings, respectively.

