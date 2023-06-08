Dalvin Cook released: Vikings pull the plug with RB set to hit free agency   

According to multiple reports, the Vikings have seemingly come to a decision on Dalvin Cook. The running back is slated to be released after a lack of trade offers.

One of the NFL's most dynamic playmakers, Cook is coming off a fourth straight 1,000-yard season and has 52 career TDs. Now he'll be a free agent at age 27 and will have multiple suitors. The #Vikings and four-time Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook are parting ways, per source.

Cook's release appears to signify a change of direction for Minnesota. The soon-to-be-free agent ran for 1,173 yards in 2022, marking the second-highest total of his six-year career. Cook had eight touchdowns to go with those yards this past season.

Alexander Mattison is expected to be RB1 in Minnesota upon Cook's release.

Dalvin Cook's contract situation explored

Cook had a cap hit of $14 million for the 2023 season. Next year, that number would've risen to $15.6 million and $13.5 million in 2025. His Vikings contract was slated to run out in 2026.

Dalvin Cook landing spots: Where could RB land in 2023?

According to his trainer, Cook wants to end up on the loaded Miami Dolphins this year.

There were rumors that Miami tried to trade for the wantaway RB earlier this year. However, since no trade offer materialized, Cook stayed on the roster.

His release gives Miami the opportunity to make a run for his services.

The Ravens and Denver Broncos have also been credited with an interest in Cook, while the Bills could also think about securing his services.

