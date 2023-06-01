Create

Raiders' Josh Jacobs flirts with league-wide running back boycott - "Mfs just scared to talk about it"

By Ian Van Roy
Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders
Josh Jacobs appears to entertain league-wide walkout

Josh Jacobs has been done dirty in the last year, according to many fans. Watching the running back finish out the preseason with players trying to make the team for the first time set off plenty of fans, but the running back kept on marching with the Raiders.

Speaking on I Am Athlete, Brandon Marshall called for the biggest names in the league at the position to stage a walkout to force the market to pay higher. Here's who he named:

“The running back position is the most disrespected position in all of sports!” @BMarshall says it’s time for RBs like Josh Jacobs and @Saquon Barkley to boss up and secure the 💰 they deserve 😤 Tap in for the full #PaperRoute convo 📰 → youtu.be/TKiMaZ6HGVo https://t.co/1O4kAZy09d

A lot of the time, these calls to action and complaints fall on deaf ears around the league on and off the gridiron. However, the Raiders running back bit. Initially, he posted a thinking emoji. Then, he responded to a fan calling on him to focus on his work rather than his pay.

@spilltmydrink Nahh the conversation needs to be had mfs just scared to talk about it
"Nahh the conversation needs to be had mfs just scared to talk about it"

How much is Josh Jacobs making in 2023?

Josh Jacobs at San Francisco 49ers v Las Vegas Raiders
Josh Jacobs at San Francisco 49ers v Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders running back has been one of the pillars of the offense since he arrived in 2019. He's earned at least 800 yards in every season and at least 1,000 yards in 75 percent of the years he's played. In most books, that would be enough to sign up a back for a few years at decent market value. Instead, Jacobs got just a one-year deal after earning 1,000 yards or more in three of his plast four seasons.

In 2023, he will be earning about $10 million on the team's franchise tag. Fans are starting to believe the new meta for teams is changing to stringing along running backs for a cheap rookie deal, avoiding the long-term commitment, and using the franchise tag. Then, once a running back's body starts breaking down in their mid-late 20s, they can wipe their hands clean practically overnight.

Will Josh Jacobs become a problem for the franchise this season?

