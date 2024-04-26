How many rounds are on Day 2 of the NFL Draft? Full Draft Order for Day 2

The first round and Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft are in the books as it wrapped up with 32 picks on Thursday in Detroit.

The draft resumes on Friday for Day 2 for two rounds, which are Rounds 2 and 3, with the final day on Saturday being Rounds 4 through 7.

However, there are more picks in Round 3 due to compensatory picks, as there will be 32 selections in Round 2 and 36 picks in Round 3.

The time on the clock also changes on Day 2 as the teams had 10 minutes in Round 1, but that drops to seven minutes in Round 2 and five in Round 3.

2024 NFL Draft Order: Round 2

33. Buffalo Bills (via Carolina Panthers)

34. New England Patriots

35. Arizona Cardinals

36. Washington Commanders

37. Los Angeles Chargers

38. Tennessee Titans

39. Carolina Panthers (via New York Giants)

40. Washington Commanders (via Chicago Bears)

41. Green Bay Packers (via New York Jets)

42. Houston Texans (via Minnesota Vikings)

43. Atlanta Falcons

44. Las Vegas Raiders

45. New Orleans Saints (via Denver Broncos)

46. Indianapolis Colts

47. New York Giants (via Seattle Seahawks)

48. Jacksonville Jaguars

49. Cincinnati Bengals

50. Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans Saints)

51. Pittsburgh Steelers

52. Los Angeles Rams

53. Philadelphia Eagles

54. Cleveland Browns

55. Miami Dolphins

56. Dallas Cowboys

57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

58. Green Bay Packers

59. Houston Texans

60. Buffalo Bills

61. Detroit Lions

62. Baltimore Ravens

63. San Francisco 49ers

64. Kansas City Chiefs

2024 NFL Draft Order: Round 3

65. Carolina Panthers

66. Arizona Cardinals

67. Washington Commanders

68. New England Patriots

69. Los Angeles Chargers

70. New York Giants

71. Arizona Cardinals (via Tennessee Titans)

72. New York Jets

73. Dallas Cowboys

74. Atlanta Falcons

75. Chicago Bears

76. Denver Broncos

77. Las Vegas Raiders

78. Washington Commanders (via Seattle Seahawks)

79. Atlanta Falcons (via Jacksonville Jaguars)

80. Cincinnati Bengals

81. Seattle Seahawks (via New Orleans Saints, Denver Broncos)

82. Indianapolis Colts

83. Los Angeles Rams

84. Pittsburgh Steelers

85. Cleveland Browns

86. Houston Texans (via Philadelphia Eagles)

87. Dallas Cowboys

88. Green Bay Packers

89. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

90. Arizona Cardinals (via Houston Texans)

91. Green Bay Packers (via Buffalo Bills)

92. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Detroit Lions)

93. Baltimore Ravens

94. San Francisco 49ers

95. Buffalo Bills (via Kansas City Chiefs)

96. Jacksonville Jaguars (compensatory)

97. Cincinnati Bengals (compensatory)

98. Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory)

99. Los Angeles Rams (special compensatory)

100. Washington Commanders (special compensatory)

Who are the top players available on Day 2?

Heading into Day 2, there are still several players that many have mocked going into the first round.

Some of the top players include WR Adonai Mitchell, CB Cooper DeJean, DT Jer'Zhan Newton, CB Kool-Aid McInstry, WR Ladd McConkey, WR Keon Coleman, DT Braden Fiske, and LB Edgerrin Cooper, among others.