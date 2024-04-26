How many rounds are on Day 2 of the NFL Draft? Full Draft Order for Day 2

The first round and Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft are in the books as it wrapped up with 32 picks on Thursday in Detroit.
The draft resumes on Friday for Day 2 for two rounds, which are Rounds 2 and 3, with the final day on Saturday being Rounds 4 through 7.
However, there are more picks in Round 3 due to compensatory picks, as there will be 32 selections in Round 2 and 36 picks in Round 3.
The time on the clock also changes on Day 2 as the teams had 10 minutes in Round 1, but that drops to seven minutes in Round 2 and five in Round 3.
2024 NFL Draft Order: Round 2
33. Buffalo Bills (via Carolina Panthers)
36. Washington Commanders
37. Los Angeles Chargers
38. Tennessee Titans
39. Carolina Panthers (via New York Giants)
40. Washington Commanders (via Chicago Bears)
41. Green Bay Packers (via New York Jets)
42. Houston Texans (via Minnesota Vikings)
43. Atlanta Falcons
44. Las Vegas Raiders
45. New Orleans Saints (via Denver Broncos)
46. Indianapolis Colts
47. New York Giants (via Seattle Seahawks)
48. Jacksonville Jaguars
49. Cincinnati Bengals
50. Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans Saints)
51. Pittsburgh Steelers
52. Los Angeles Rams
53. Philadelphia Eagles
54. Cleveland Browns
55. Miami Dolphins
56. Dallas Cowboys
57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58. Green Bay Packers
59. Houston Texans
60. Buffalo Bills
61. Detroit Lions
62. Baltimore Ravens
63. San Francisco 49ers
64. Kansas City Chiefs
2024 NFL Draft Order: Round 3
65. Carolina Panthers
66. Arizona Cardinals
67. Washington Commanders
68. New England Patriots
69. Los Angeles Chargers
70. New York Giants
71. Arizona Cardinals (via Tennessee Titans)
72. New York Jets
73. Dallas Cowboys
74. Atlanta Falcons
75. Chicago Bears
76. Denver Broncos
77. Las Vegas Raiders
78. Washington Commanders (via Seattle Seahawks)
79. Atlanta Falcons (via Jacksonville Jaguars)
80. Cincinnati Bengals
81. Seattle Seahawks (via New Orleans Saints, Denver Broncos)
82. Indianapolis Colts
83. Los Angeles Rams
84. Pittsburgh Steelers
85. Cleveland Browns
86. Houston Texans (via Philadelphia Eagles)
87. Dallas Cowboys
88. Green Bay Packers
89. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90. Arizona Cardinals (via Houston Texans)
91. Green Bay Packers (via Buffalo Bills)
92. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Detroit Lions)
93. Baltimore Ravens
95. Buffalo Bills (via Kansas City Chiefs)
96. Jacksonville Jaguars (compensatory)
97. Cincinnati Bengals (compensatory)
98. Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory)
99. Los Angeles Rams (special compensatory)
100. Washington Commanders (special compensatory)
Who are the top players available on Day 2?
Heading into Day 2, there are still several players that many have mocked going into the first round.
Some of the top players include WR Adonai Mitchell, CB Cooper DeJean, DT Jer'Zhan Newton, CB Kool-Aid McInstry, WR Ladd McConkey, WR Keon Coleman, DT Braden Fiske, and LB Edgerrin Cooper, among others.