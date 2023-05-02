Henry Ruggs III had a bright future right in front of him, but some dumb decisions made in November 2021 not only took his NFL future away but also took something way more important: the life of 24-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog, Max, who both burned alive when her car was set on fire.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the former receiver will plead guilty to one count of DUI resulting in death and one count of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.

According to a plea agreement presented Tuesday in Las Vegas justice court, Ruggs will serve three to 10 years in the Nevada state prison. The case now moves to the 8th Judicial District Court for a May 10 hearing, when he is expected to formally plead guilty.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With the plea deal, he could face from three to ten years in the Nevada state prison. Without the plea, if convicted, it would be between two to 50 years.

What happened to Henry Ruggs III? Why is he out of the league?

He was driving after drinking at the TopGolf resort in Las Vegas before leaving to go to a friend's house. Ruggs was driving his Corvette at 156 mph on the way home before crashing into Tintor's Toyota car at 3:40 a.m.

Before the crash, Ruggs was seen partying and playing golf with his girlfriend and some friends at the TopGolf resort, and cameras show the receiver struggling to tee off.

He continued to create problems after the crash, this time for police and hospital staff. He kept screaming for the officers to 'get him out of here' as he was being treated for his injuries in a trauma unit at University Medical Center. The receiver also kept screaming 'no!' when asked if he remembered what happened.

When the cops arrived at the scene, the receiver refused to take part in a sobriety test. After a judge approved a warrant for a blood draw, the young receiver had double the legal limit of blood-alcohol level.

Former Las Vegas Raiders Wide Receiver Henry Ruggs III Ordered to Appear In Court Following Fatal DUI Crash

He was released on a $150,000 bond right after the crash and has been living on house arrest ever since, with granted permission to workout twice a week, three hours a day, at a training center in Vegas.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes