How did Marion Barber die? Police release details about former Cowboys star's death

Marion Barber is the latest former/current NFL player to tragically lose his life. Police were called to the former Cowboys star's apartment in Frisco after his neighbors noticed water leaking from his apartment and then reported it.

The 38-year-old was found dead on June 1. According to TMZ Sports, the former Cowboys star had the heat on in his apartment, which was reportedly set at 91 degrees.

The police had to force their way into the 38-year-old's apartment which is when they made the discovery. Joshua Lovell, a police spokesperson, spoke about the situation via star-telegram.com.

Lovell said:

“Frisco Police responded to a welfare concern at an apartment believed to be leased by Marion Barber. Frisco Police along with the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating an unattended death at the location.”

The cause of the former running back's death was not known, until now. According to Foxnews.com, the running back died from heat stroke and the Collin County medical examiner called the running back's death an accident.

It has been a tough couple of months for the NFL and its players/families. Ravens duo Tony Siragusa and Jaylon Ferguson both tragically lost their lives at nearly the same time. Now with Barber, it is a sad day for everyone involved.

The former Cowboy and Bear was just 38-years-old and spent seven years in the NFL. He spent six with the Dallas Cowboys and one with the Chicago Bears. In total, he played 99 games, but only started 42 of them. He also rushed for 4,780 yards and rushed for 53 touchdowns.

Marion Barber will be missed

As expected, there was an outpouring of emotion from former players and fans alike following the news of Barber's passing. Former Cowboys receiver and Barber's teammate, Dez Bryant posted via his Twitter page as he digested the news.

It is certainly a sad time for everyone involved as they deal with the tragic passing of the 38-year-old. Fans posted in response to his passing.

One fan named Patrick posted that it's a tragic loss and that it hurts his childhood self, hinting that he grew up watching the running back.

Everyone at Sportskeeda sends all our love and prayers to the friends and family of the 38-year-old who are without a doubt going through a tough time at the minute.

