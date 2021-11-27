How much do NFL cheerleaders make? A look at their average salaries and work life

The glamorous world of cheerleadering often masks the harsh reality behind the profession. Behind the glitzy clothes and perfect routines, cheerleaders are often the most underappreciated members of the NFL. They are called "sweethearts" when they take the field, but their treatment in the football industry is nowhere close to that moniker. Let's look at some of the salaries and lifestyles of these glamourous NFL cheerleaders.

What is the average salary of an NFL cheerleader?

Kansas City Chiefs v Arizona Cardinals

On average, cheerleaders earn around $150 USD per game. For external appearances, cheerleaders can charge between $50 to $75 USD per performance. That's clearly a fraction of what NFL players earn. While they may not be out on the field running plays, cheerleaders do put in a lot of effort in order get their synchronized performances just right and look amazing while doing so.

This meager salary does not take into account how backbreaking their work is. It involves regular practice and keeping in top physical condition. On top of that, cheerleaders have to purchase makeup, and they have to constantly train for their jobs by taking dance classes and gymnastic lessons. None of this is free. In addition, many teams are known to even ask cheerleaders to pay for auditions.

Such inhumane work conditions and such low salaries have finally led to several cheerleaders speaking out and revolting, and it has seen their salaries increase a bit.

TODAY @TODAYshow “I read that an average cheerleader makes $150 per game … is that ridiculous to you guys?”-@HodaKotb asks Redskins cheerleaders about the pay of NFL team cheerleaders “I read that an average cheerleader makes $150 per game … is that ridiculous to you guys?”-@HodaKotb asks Redskins cheerleaders about the pay of NFL team cheerleaders https://t.co/wr6hnHmRRS

In addition, cheerleaders have often been the target of sexist attacks. Many people do not see beyond appearances or appreciate the talent required to be a cheerleader. A classic case in point is the Washington Football Team scandal that took out Jon Gruden.

Much of the investigation into workplace harassment allegations by the Washington Football Team began because of charges by former cheerleaders who accused the organization of treating them unfairly, including sharing photos of cheerleaders in various stages of undress.

Grant Paulsen @granthpaulsen



We know nothing about the Wilkinson findings and we hear about this in passing? So ex-prez Bruce Allen emailed a friend topless pictures of @WashingtonNFL cheerleaders and we only know this because a handful of his 650,000 emails became the focus of a Jon Gruden controversy?We know nothing about the Wilkinson findings and we hear about this in passing? So ex-prez Bruce Allen emailed a friend topless pictures of @WashingtonNFL cheerleaders and we only know this because a handful of his 650,000 emails became the focus of a Jon Gruden controversy?We know nothing about the Wilkinson findings and we hear about this in passing?

ALSO READ Article Continues below

To summarize, cheerleading is a profession that catches the eye because of what is on the surface. Peek behind the curtain a little and see how hard-working and disciplined cheerleaders have to be. They pay out-of-pocket for many items that are required by their jobs. Add in the humiliation of sexist attitudes towards cheerleaders, and they have a lot less to cheer about than people think. Maybe, instead of cheerleaders cheering on the field, fans can cheer them off the field as they try to increase their salaries.

Edited by Windy Goodloe