"How much help does Jalen Hurts need?" - NFL fans react as Eagles trade for WR John Metchie III from Texas in stunning move

The Philadelphia Eagles added another weapon to their offense Sunday. They landed wide receiver John Metchie III in a deal with the Houston Texans, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The reigning Super Bowl champions are already armed with a deep receiving group. They include A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson and rookie Johnny Wilson.

The move stirred conversation in X.

“How much help does Hurts need?” one user wrote.

👻 @SpookyBetss How much help does hurts need 😭

“Do the Eagles really need another receiver????” another user wrote.

“What’s Howie cooking?” added another, referring to manager Howie Roseman’s aggressive roster building.

More fan reactions poured in.

“Interesting. Wonder what his role for the team will be,” another user wrote.

"Why does everyone think it’s a good idea to trade with the Eagles???" added another.

John Metchie comes to the Eagles after a strong pre-season performance

NFL: Houston Texans Training Camp - Source: Imagn

John Metchie brings a story of perseverance as much as production.

Drafted out of Alabama in the second round in 2022, he missed his rookie year after being diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia. Following treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center, he returned in 2023 and worked his way into Houston’s rotation.

Last season, Metchie posted his best professional numbers, catching 24 passes for 257 yards and scoring his first career touchdown. Over three active seasons, he has totaled 40 receptions for 412 yards

His strong summer in Houston turned heads. He led the Texans in receiving yards through two preseason games with 53, including a five-catch, 45-yard outing against Minnesota. Head coach DeMeco Ryans highlighted his progress after that contest, noting Metchie’s knack for stepping up in a crowded position group.

“All our receivers did a really nice job, John Metchie showed up,” Ryans said as per ESPN.

“A ton of different guys showing up, so they’re still, you know, we got a really full room of guys there who can play in the NFL, so it’s tight competition going down to the wire.”

The Eagles recently added rookie Ife Adeyi and veteran Avery Williams during camp, signaling their intent to churn the back end of the receiver depth chart.

Whether John Metchie becomes a steady contributor or situational option remains to be seen.

