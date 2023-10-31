"How much help does Nick Bosa need?" - 49ers' Chase Young trade sends NFL fans into meltdown

The NFL trade deadline, as expected, threw up an interesting trade as the Washington Commanders moved Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers.

With Young being a slow burn coming off his ACL injury and the Commanders not picking up his fifth-year option, the writing was on the wall for the former Ohio State Buckeye.

Now, Young joins Nick Bosa and a scary-looking 49ers defense as they have pass rushers everywhere you look. It appears as if Kyle Shanahan and company are going all in while Brock Purdy is still on his rookie deal.

But Young wasn't the first Washington pass rusher to get traded as Montez Sweat found his way to the Chicago Bears and Commanders defender Kam Curl expressed his thoughts on it.

Fans react to Chase Young joining 49ers

The 49ers added a player whose upside is enormous and they gave up very little to acquire him.

But one fan commented on the trade and asked how much help Bosa needs.

"Man how much help does Nick bosa need?"

Other NFL fans reacted to the news of Young linking up with Bosa in Santa Clara.

So as we can see, fans can't believe that the 49ers added a player of Young's caliber to a defense that was already stacked with talent.

Chase Young to 49ers trade grades: Did Washington Commanders get fleeced?

The 49ers added Young, a former first-round pick for a simple third-round selection, and one could be thinking that the Commanders could have asked for more.

But with Young coming to the end of his deal as the Commanders didn't pick up his fifth-year option, it was likely 'get what you can for him now', or 'lose him to free agency next season'.

Washington, if it really wanted to get rid of Young, didn't have much bargaining power with the 49ers as Shanahan's team knew that the Commanders were sellers, so they offered a lesser pick.

Chase Young has shown glimpses of his talent again this season, notching 5.0 sacks in his seven games and it is worth pointing out, his career-best is 7.0 sacks in his rookie season.

In truth, the 49ers got a player with a huge upside and gave nothing major to get him, while the Commanders got some much-needed draft capital in exchange.