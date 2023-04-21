How much does the NFL game pass cost? All details about it for fans to purchase ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

The NFL Game Pass is an excellent way for league fans outside the United States to witness the 2023 NFL Draft. It’s an on-demand platform streaming the draft’s seven rounds starting April 27.

However, NFL fans looking to subscribe for the 2023 season will have to wait a while. Here’s a part of their statement on the Plans page:

“NFL Game Pass International will have a new home for the 2023 season. If you are looking to subscribe for the 2023 season, please check back here, or look out for an email from us soon for further details. If you are not a subscriber currently and are looking to watch NFL Draft, please see our FAQs for local listings by country.”

Meanwhile, current subscribers can log in to their Game Pass account to enjoy the 2023 NFL Draft and succeeding off-season events. However, the billing for the 2022 season will end on August 1, 2023. By then, subscribers have two options for paying the fee. First, they can cover the entire cost in one payment. Second, they can pay the price in four installments.

How much did NFL Game Pass cost in the 2022 NFL season?

The NFL Game Pass subscription rate will likely stay the same, barring massive price changes. The annual fee for the 2022 season was $99.99, but there’s an option to pay in four installments of $30. The platform does offer a seven-day free trial upon registration before committing to the paid service.

Subscriptions can be canceled before the seven-day free period ends. Otherwise, the specified payment method will be automatically charged, depending on the subscriber's chosen payment method. It’s worth noting that verified payment information is needed to complete the account registration.

How to register for an NFL Game Pass account for the 2023 NFL Draft

To register, visit the NFL Game Pass website and look for the Sign In link in the top right of the page. Click on Sign Up and fill out the form with the required information. After which, click on Create Account.

A message will be sent to the specified email address for account verification. The NFL also allows quick account registrations using Facebook profiles, Google accounts, and Apple ID.

What are the features of NFL Game Pass?

Aside from the 2023 NFL Draft, Game Pass allows subscribers to watch all games scheduled for the 2023 NFL season. The broadcasts are taken from the coverage of US networks with existing NFL TV rights contracts.

FOX Sports airs National Football Conference (NFC) games, while CBS Sports delivers American Football Conference (AFC) games. NBC Sports covers Sunday Night Football, while ESPN is responsible for Monday Night Football. Amazon is in charge of Thursday Night Football. These networks shuffle through postseason games, including the Super Bowl, annually.

You can watch these games live or on-demand via full replay or a condensed 45-minute playback. Game Pass also provides access to audio calls from football games, courtesy of their broadcast partners. Football historians will also enjoy the limitless NFL Films presentations available. Finally, a live feed from the NFL Network helps fans stay on top of the latest news and updates.

Does NFL Game Pass have an app?

It’s easier to enjoy anything about the league with the Game Pass app. It is available for download on Google Play for Android users and the Apple App Store for iOS users. You can also view it on smart TVs via Amazon download.

NFL Game Pass is also compatible with digital devices such as Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Amazon Fire TV, and Fire TV Stick.

