How much are Patrick Mahomes' Miami GP Versace sneakers worth? Sneakerhead Chiefs star's collection explored

Patrick Mahomes has been everywhere during the first week of May 2023.

Aside from the Met Gala, he attended the 149th Kentucky Derby with his wife, Brittany Mahomes. The couple also graced the 2023 Miami Grand Prix while wearing trendy casual attire.

Mahomes donned more expensive attire than his wife, especially his white Versace Trigreca sneakers, worth $950. Meanwhile, Brittany wore a pair of Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro OGs worth $175.

The two-time Super Bowl champion paired his shoes with a Louis Vuitton set made from lightweight cotton for additional comfort. His attire also exuded summer vibes through its Diamond Damier pattern highlighted by Louis Vuitton signatures.

Mahomes also wore an expensive wristwatch to the Miami GP. His watch collection is reportedly worth $852,000, which includes Rolex Yacht Masters, Rolex Daytonas, and an Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra.

Meanwhile, Brittany wore a Chanel T-shirt dress with graffiti art. The Mahomes have an affinity for the brand, as proven by the Chanel purse they gave their daughter, Sterling Skye, for her second birthday.

Patrick Mahomes is a certified sneakerhead

Apparently, there’s some truth in that State Farm commercial where Patrick Mahomes played the role of a sneakerhead who took the job because of employee discounts.

In 2019, Bleacher Report featured the impressive shoe room at his Kansas City home. Mahomes admitted wanting to have one for six or seven years. Brittany installed makeshift shoe shelves, lasting only two and a half weeks.

The two-time NFL Most Valuable Player had 180 pairs of shoes back then, and the black Yeezy Triple Black 750s were his favorites. His collection allowed him to wear one pair twice a year.

However, while he feels like his sneaker count is enough, he can add more, considering that his 10-year, $450 million contract extension is already in effect.

Mahomes can also leverage the revenue he earned from investments in sports teams and Whataburger franchises to buy more sneakers.

Mahomes has a sneaker sponsorship deal with Adidas

Patrick Mahomes has been an Adidas endorser since the Kansas City Chiefs selected him in the 2017 NFL Draft. The sports clothing brand has released apparel patterned after the Chiefs’ colors.

Adidas also released the Mahomes 1 Impact FLX, which is meant for playing football. This shoe comes in six colors and is worth $140 for adults. Meanwhile, the children’s sizes are worth $110.

Aside from football, the Mahomes 1 Impact FLX also has a baseball sneaker.

Patrick Mahomes designed a gold, black, and white AM4 and an UltraBOOST Mid designed in the colors of his high school alma mater in Whitestone as well. The three-time All-Pro quarterback also announced the release of the Mahomes 1 “Blue 80” colorway last March via Instagram.

