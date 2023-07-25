How much is Tom Brady’s rookie card worth? Why Patriots legend’s memorabilia is hotter than his dating history

Tom Brady's rookie season was a forgettable one, but the quarterback's card from that year ranks as one of the most expensive in sports cards. Since then, Brady has gone on to win seven Super Bowls and play in an additional three more. However, for some unspoken reason, it is understood that a player's rookie season is more important than all the others.

Stories have dotted the internet over the last couple of decades about the surging cost of the elaborate rookie cards with autographs, jersey patches, and numbered rarity. However, what about his basic rookie cards with no frills? Here's a look at how much those simple cards are going for in 2023.

Popularity and accomplishments in the league drive up card prices, and both have only increased over the years. According to US Blog, the quarterback's simple rookie card fetches a price higher than every other player in the NFL at up to $8,602. Comparing Brady's rookie card across the industry, only LeBron James has a more expensive rookie card, which is worth an eye-opening $39,000.

Top 5 most valuable rookie cards in the NFL

No. 12 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons

A Brady rookie card more than doubles the price of a similar one for Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers. A Mahomes rookie card goes for about $3,000. Meanwhile, an Aaron Rodgers rookie card goes for about $2,500. However, the next lowest quarterback below Brady is Josh Allen, whose card goes for about $3,500. This appears to be before taxes and fees.

The aforementioned Tom Brady has the most expensive one. Allen sits in second place. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has third place locked down with a rookie card worth $3,076. Mahomes then follows the Bengals quarterback with Rodgers bringing up the rear.

The Collectibles Guru 🧠 @ericwhiteback



Tom Brady has a rookie card in the set, and thus has a 1/1, but it has NEVER publicly surfaced.



There were about 45,000 boxes produced, and boxes cost around $1k.



The Brady is likely a $1M+ card. In 2000 Fleer Mystique NFL, there is a Purple 1/1 of each player.Tom Brady has a rookie card in the set, and thus has a 1/1, but it has NEVER publicly surfaced.There were about 45,000 boxes produced, and boxes cost around $1k.The Brady is likely a $1M+ card. pic.twitter.com/TOYrLtDXvg " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/TOYrLtDXvg

While the Bengals quarterback is still smarting from losing to Mahomes at "Burrowhead," he still has this to throw in the Chiefs quarterback's face. Rodgers is still hanging on to his spot near the top in terms of popularity, which is the true force driving up the price of cards as much as championships and career accomplishments.

Only In Boston @OnlyInBOS Tom Brady Football Cards Sold at Auction.



Rookie Card - 2017 - $22,800



Rookie Card - 2018 - $250,000



2000 Playoff Card - 2019 - $400,000



Signed 2000 Playoff Card - 2021 - $1,320,000



Signed 2000 Playoff Card - 2021 - $2,252,855



Signed 2000 Playoff Card - 2021 - $3,107,372

Tom Brady's rookie card values in line to potentially grow

Tom Brady at Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Arizona Cardinals

With all of this said, Brady still has one last trick up his sleeve to boost his rookie card value. It will take a while, but once he gets into the broadcast booth, many fans expect a surge in the price of his cards. Until then, it would not be surprising to see his stock drop a bit as attention focuses on the 2023 NFL season.

Of course, like stocks, things tend to happen to card values that boggle the mind. Will Brady hold on to his spot on top of the leaderboard?

