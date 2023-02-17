How much do XFL head coaches make?

Professional football is a huge market, with the NFL alone spending several billion dollars annually. The XFL, while lucrative in its own right, operates on a much smaller scale.

The highest-profile head coaches in the NFL can earn upwards of $10 million a season. That number is significantly lower for the XFL. Oliver Luck, the league commissioner, said in 2019 that the average salary for head coaches in the XFL was $500,000.

In the context of professional football, $500,000 may not sound like much, but it does help build the reputation of the league and help it get off the ground.

The XFL will undoubtedly need to increase compensation to attract better players and coaches, but for now, the league will rely on men like Bob Stoops and Kevin Gilbride to get the wheels rolling.

How do XFL coaches' salaries compare to coaches in the NFL?

The $500,000 paid to XFL coaches is more than what coaches in the USFL and CFL earn, according to Pro Football Network,

However, XFL head coaching salaries are significantly lower than those in the NFL. The average NFL head coach's annual salary is thought to be around $3.5 million, with the highest-paid ones making up to $20 million. The average wage for NFL position coaches is considered to be in the same range as that of an XFL head coach.

When it comes to players, it's estimated that NFL players earn 833% more per week than their XFL counterparts, which is a huge difference.

