"How does he remember this stuff?": Rams LB Jared Verse admits lying to Sean McVay’s insane memory recall 

Linebacker Jared Verse has spent one year with the Rams under head coach Sean McVay. The former Florida State star was drafted in the first round of last year's draft with the 19th overall pick. In his rookie campaign, Verse played 17 games while tallying 66 tackles and 11 tackles for loss.

Sean McVay is known for his impressive memory retention and his ability to recall things. On Saturday, Jared Verse made an appearance on the 'Rich Eisen' Show. During this interview, he was asked if he had experienced McVay's insane memory recall first-hand.

Verse admitted to having to lie his way out of one particular situation involving the Los Angeles Rams head coach. He went on to heap praise on McVay's ability to remember minute details when it comes to the game of football.

"He does it all the time," Verse said. (TS-0:05 onwards). "We had a call the other day. He's like 'All right, J, this is just like the play you had against Seattle, play number 79 on the left hash.' I'm like, 'what the hell are you talking about?'....He's like, 'You know what I'm talking about?' I'mma lie. I'm like 'Yeahhhh.'"

"I had to go back and watch the film...How does he rememver this stuff? He does that all the time. He'll remember the exact play, call the exact hash, the exact what side of the field you were, or who was throwing the ball, who you were up against. He remembers everything."

Sean McVay took over as the head coach of the Rams back in 2017. Last season, he helped the team to a 10-7 campaign while qualifying for the playoffs. Unfortunately, their quest for a Super Bowl ended after losing the divisional playoffs to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sean McVay opens up about the type of players he wants on his team

Before the 2025 NFL draft, Sean McVay made an appearance on the Pat McAfee show in March. During this interview, he opened up about the kind of talent he wants at the Los Angeles Rams.

McVay stated that he wanted players with a good work ethic. He also highlighted 'resilience' as a key factor when it comes to working with players in the league.

"We need Dawgs," Sean McVay said. "We want guys that are wired the right way......Are you wired the right way to be resilient, to have tangible examples and be able to bounce back, use setbacks as setups for comebacks? And I've seen that in the last couple of years with some of these guys that we drafted."

Sean McVay continues to revamp his roster after the 2025 NFL draft. According to reports, he has his eyes on reuniting with Super Bowl-winning cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

