A beginner's guide to set auto-draft on ESPN fantasy football 2022

If you are a football fan and wonder how fantasy football works, then you are in the right place. Millions of people wait every year for the fantasy season to begin. If you are playing NFL in the fantasy form for the first time, you will not regret your decision, as it brings you closer to the sport.

Fantasy football looks a bit complicated, but once you know how it works, you only have to stress about building up your team. Let's start with knowing how fantasy sport for football is and what beginners should keep in mind before creating a team.

Fantasy football drafting for beginners

When the NFL season starts, you create your team by drafting active players from the league. Once that is done, all you need to do is set up a lineup every week, and as the players score, you will earn some fantasy points.

Every week, you will be matched with a different fantasy player and whoever has the most fantasy points in that week will win.

As the teams enter the playoffs, things become more interesting. The fantasy playoffs work the same as in the NFL. Win games to proceed further in the league, and if you lose, your season ends there. That's pretty much the structure of fantasy football.

Drafting a fantasy team on ESPN isn't that hard as all the rankings of the players are provided. You even get projections of how many fantasy points a player might earn in a season. Still, if you are not confident, then you always have the option to auto-draft players. How does the auto-draft of ESPN Fantasy Football work?

Steps to set auto draft on ESPN fantasy football

If you select the auto draft, then the website will automatically draft players and give you a team that can compete against other fantasy managers.

Here are the steps to set up an auto draft on ESPN Fantasy Football:

Go on your main team page on ESPN fantasy and you will find an "Edit Auto-Pick Strategy" button before the draft begins.

Once you click on it, you will reach the edit page where you will find the drafts of each round. By choosing from the pull-down menu, you can select the positions you need to draft.

There is a default setting which is set to "Best Always" and with this setting, the system will draft the best remaining player from any position.

You can change the default setting to a particular position and choose your preferred positions.

You can further select how many players you need from each position.

You can always edit your draft strategy whenever you want, but one hour before your scheduled draft time.

