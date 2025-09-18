"How sick is the world": George Kittle’s wife Claire lashes out at fake quotes tying 49ers star to Charlie Kirk assassination

An Instagram account called MMA Uncensored Plus posted a photo of San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle wearing his No. 85 jersey. The post on Wednesday included a quote.

"Football should be about the game, the competition, and the fans, no politics," the quote read. "Stop bringing up Charlie Kirk, because it has nothing to do with what we do on the field."

George’s wife, Claire Kittle, saw it and got upset as it was fake.

“This is clearly a fake quote," Claire wrote on Instagram. "How sick is the world that someone actually took the time to write and post this & about George of all people. What’s even more sickening is the fact that George had to address this on social media because of the hate coming in. Goodnight.”

Source: (Via Instagram/ @ClaireKittle)

The tight end also reacted and commented.

"Can yall not make up quotes and post them? Crazy work by yall," George wrote.

He posted it on his Instagram Story to clear things up.

"Couple of things.. this is a fake quote," George wrote. "I hope most of you realize that. Also, that above account only posts fake news/reports, please ignore them. The wild messages I'm receiving from people made me have to address it. Have a good night."

Source: (Via Instagram/ @mma.uncensoredplus)

Kittle is in his ninth NFL season, all with the 49ers. He started the campaign strong, catching four passes for 25 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 against the Seahawks.

However, Kittle suffered a hamstring injury during that game and has been placed on injured reserve. He will miss at least four weeks.

Kittle, who turns 32 next month, signed a four-year contract extension in April worth up to $76.4 million.

NFL stars' partners mourned death of Charlie Kirk 6 days before George Kittle caugh strays over conservative activist's murder

Cowboys qurterback Dak Prescott's fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, shared a tribute on Instagram for conservative activist Charlie Kirk's family.

“Praying for this beautiful Mama and their children 💔 I cannot imagine the pain they are feeling right now,” Ramos wrote on Instagram on Sept. 11

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Rams QB Matthew Stafford, also posted on her Instagram Story:

"Jesus guide me, please, because I am beyond angry, sad, and in disbelief of what has happened and what I'm seeing on social media. Praying so hard for the Kirk family,” Kelly wrote.

Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10. He was answering a question about gun violence and transgender issues when someone fired a rifle that him in the neck.

The shooter, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was arrested and charged with murder and other serious crimes. Prosecutors said he planned the attack for days, watched the area from a rooftop and used an old rifle that belonged to his grandfather.

