How to stream 2023 NFL Draft? List of channels and services broadcasting the mega event

The NFL Draft is just days away as the excitement builds for one of the biggest events on the NFL's calendar. After the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl 38-35, attention quickly turned to the draft.

With every major network, every writer, and podcaster doing hundreds of mock drafts, the excitement is near fever pitch with just days remaining until the first round on Thursday.

But how can we watch what is now a global event?

It starts on Thursday, April 27 (1st round) and runs until Saturday the 29th of April.

With media companies surely wanting their slice of the pie, streaming services are no doubt keen to break into the NFL space.

How to stream the NFL Draft

The NFL Draft will be on all the major networks in ESPN, NFL Network, and the ABC. The draft can be viewed on these networks via a normal TV antenna, cable, or streaming service.

Given that the ABC in the US has many different networks, it is best to check your local stations to see how you can watch the draft.

Now let's get to all the streaming services. There are a host of them and they include via sports.yahoo.com:

Fubo TV, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, Hulu+Live TV, and Sling TV. All of these mentioned have a monthly subscription.

You can also watch the NFL Draft on the NFL App.

What can we expect from the NFL Draft?

2022 NFL Draft - Rounds 4-7

In short, drama. With so many moving parts even before the draft gets started, we imagine that when things get underway, there will be no shortage of moves and excitement.

Last year, the Philadelphia Eagles made a trade for Tennessee Titans receiver AJ Brown and it remains to be seen if something similar will happen this year.

With four top quarterbacks thought to go in the first 10-15 selections, just where each will end up will be a fascinating watch.

Other teams like the Arizona Cardinals (No.3 pick) and the Las Vegas Raiders (No.7 pick) have been mentioned as ones to potentially trade back and up respectively.

With so many moving parts, the draft can't come quickly enough, and remember to make sure you know how to watch it as you don't want to miss any of the action.

