How does Tom Brady’s announcer contract compare to Tony Romo’s deal? Pitting two iconic QBs against each other 

When Tom Brady retired from the NFL, his new announcer contract with Fox Sports was no surprise. After all, one can't keep Brady away from football. That being said, Brady isn't the only QB with a lucrative contract.

Considering their popularity and reach, it's an obvious choice for media companies and broadcasters to hire popular (and recently retired) NFL stars. Quarterbacks like Brady and Tony Romo end up getting better deals, usually earning them millions in a year.

Multiple people said they were impressed by his ability to communicate football concepts. Tom Brady agreed to a 10-year, $375 million deal with FOX in May, and he is expected to pursue his broadcasting career in 2023, he won't be a part of the SB broadcast.

In this case, both Romo and Brady have multi-year deals to their names, earning them prime slots with CBS and Fox respectively. However, the similarities apparently end at their 10-year contract span.

Brady, who retired for the second time, earns more than double of what Romo will.

The Dallas Cowboys legend signed his deal in 2017, soon after he retired in 2016. Playing 14 seasons with the Cowboys, this contract was certainly one of the most expensive deals out there. Brady's deal, however, ends up earning him more cash than he did for his NFL career.

Tom Brady's Fox deal in numbers

Last May, Tom Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox. The contract would spring into action soon after he stepped away from the field. Naturally, Fox would be eager to have Brady on board as their lead NFL analyst.

In fact, as mentioned, the deal surpasses Brady's NFL career earnings of $332,962,392.

Tom Brady at the NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers game

Currently, though, Tom Brady is enjoying some downtime by himself and with his family. As per the 45-year-old, he will begin working with Fox in Fall 2024:

"I think for me, I want to be great at what I do. Even talking last week with the people at FOX Sports and the leadership there allowing me to start my FOX opportunity in the fall of 2024 is something that's great for me.

He added that he wants to learn more, which will help him be great at what he does.

"I wanted to be fully committed and I never wanted to let people down."

Tony Romo's CBS deal in numbers

Over the last few years, Romo's deal with CBS has gone through an upgrade. He signed with them in 2017, earning $3 million per year. He was their special broadcaster.

As Romo gained attention and was nearing free agency, CBS offered him a $18 million per year deal. In 2020, Romo's deal was record-breaker, making the former QB the first announcer to earn in eight figures.

4× Pro Bowl

Cowboys leader: passing yards, TDs

on-field earnings: $127.4M

deals: UA, DirecTV, Pizza Hut

TV: $17.5M/yr (CBS), became highest-paid NFL analyst ever



Tony Romo turns 43 today. Started with a $10K signing bonus as an undrafted free agent.

For the 2022 season, Romo faced criticism for his job. However, the 43-year-old remained undettered:

“I think that’s normal,” Romo explained. “I think that happens to anybody. Anytime you’re doing something well I think there’s always going to be that. It’s just the arc type of someone’s career. It’s happened to me a few times before, and that’s a good thing.”

