How top NFL stars and their partners spent NYE: Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift, Patrick & Brittany Mahomes, and more

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes were with their significant others on New Year's Eve to ring in 2024. The "Bad Blood" singer was with All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce as their relationship dominated social media last year.

They were seen together after the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon. It was a good night for the 34-year-old tight end as Kansas City won 25-17 in their final game of 2023. He also shared a kiss with Swift entering 2024. It was also speculated the words "I Love You" were said between the two.

Not only were Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the party, but his teammate, two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, and Brittany were there as well. The wife of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback shared images of herself with her husband to her 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes on NYE (@brittanymahomes/IG)

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, and Patrick and Brittany Mahomes even shared a photo at the NYE party outside of Kansas City:

Kelce-Swift and the Mahomes were not the only couples to celebrate NYE together. Social media influencer Alix Earle was more reflective in celebrating the new year with an Instagram post with Braxton Berrios, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver:

Alix Earle with Braxton Berrios in her IG story. (@alix_earle/IG)

Claire Kittle, the wife of San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle, shared some photos as the 49ers triumphed over the Washington Commanders on NYE.

Claire with her husband George at the 49ers - Commanders game (@clairekittle/IG)

Claire Kittle donning some New Year glasses (@clairekittle/IG)

All four couples mentioned each had an interesting way to celebrate the new year together.

Will fans see Taylor Swift and the other WAGs in the NFL playoffs?

Taylor Swift has been in the suite watching Kelce and the Chiefs play for the last few months. Kansas City won the AFC West, meaning it will host a playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium. Fans can be sure that Brittany Mahomes would also attend to watch Patrick.

We have not seen Earle at many Dolphins games this season based on her social media, but that could change. Miami could clinch the AFC East with a win over the Buffalo Bills in the final week of the 2023 regular season. The Dolphins are in the playoffs, should they also lose the game.

Lastly, Kittle and the 49ers are the top seed in the NFC, as the path to Super Bowl 58 will run through Levi's Stadium. Claire has been to her fair share of her husband's game, and that won't change anytime soon.