How to watch Bears vs Vikings: live stream, channel, and time

The Bears vs Vikings game is a clash of the titans of the NFC North in a contest at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The Chicago Bears head into this game with a 2-2 record, while the Minnesota Vikings are riding on the back of a 3-1 start to the season.

Justin Fields and the crew at the Chicago Bears will certainly be looking to put a mediocre loss to the New York Giants behind them. Their season could do with a morale-boosting win against a team that beat them twice last season, with both contests far from being close.

If the Chicago Bears are to get anything out of the game, they'll need better throwing from Justin Fields, as the shot caller has compiled a miserable return of 67 passes through four games.

Bears fans will also be wary, as this same Vikings team eliminated them out of playoff contention with a demoralizing 17-9 loss in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.

On the other hand, the Minnesota Vikings are on a tear with the NFC North giants heading into Week 5 with a 3-1 record.

Their quarterback, Kirk Cousins, has been efficient this season, as evidenced by his stat line of 273 passing yards and one touchdown in their Week 4 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Additionally, Justin Jefferson is doing his best Tyreek Hill impression with an impressive 147 yards covered from 10 catches the last time out.

The Bears' defense will have to bring their A-game to this Week 5 matchup if they wish to stand any chance of leaving the U.S. Bank Stadium with a result.

However, coaching might win the day, as the backroom of both teams has shown time and again they aren't scared of shutting it down when the going gets tough.

This game is bound to set off fireworks, and the race to catch the Green Bay Packers (at 4-1) is truly set in motion.

Betting Odds summary

Moneyline: Bears +285, Vikings -345

Spread: Bears +7.5 (-110), Vikings -7.5 (-110)

Total: Over/Under 44 (-110/-110)

What time is the Bears vs Vikings game tonight in Week 5?

The game will kick off at U.S. Bank Stadium at 1 PM ET.

Which channel will broadcast the Bears vs Vikings game tonight in Week 5?

The Bears vs Vikings game will be broadcast live on CBS Sports.

How to watch the Bears vs Vikings game tonight in Week 5 on the live stream?

Fans can stream the Bears vs Vikings game online on the NFL Game Pass app.

Bears vs Vikings prediction

Every season we go through this process. We see Chicago Bears fans optimistic about their chances against divisional rivals, and they often come away empty-handed.

This match doesn't seem different, as the Vikings have too much firepower for the struggling Bears.

Prediction: The Vikings win by five or fewer points in overtime.

