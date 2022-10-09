Saints’ Marshon Lattimore issues threat to Justin Jefferson after Vikings star buried him on Instagram

Justin Jefferson had a great night when the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints faced each other last week in London.

Following a couple of rough games, Jefferson bounced back to his usual form and dominated Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore during that matchup in Week 4.

The Vikings emerged victorious against the Saints 28-25 and Jefferson could not help but share an image of him and Lattimore on his Instagram account after the win.

Marshon Lattimore certainly didn't like Jefferson posting this picture, and clapped back at him in the comments. He issued a warning to Justin Jefferson and commented:

"I'm a catch u lil ni**a"

In the game against the New Orleans Saints, Justin Jefferson had 10 catches for 147 yards and played a huge role in the win for his team. Following their win against the Saints, the Minnesota Vikings improved their record to 3-1, while the Saints are now 1-3.

Marshon Lattimore is one of the best cornerbacks in the league. Unfortunately, Jefferson got the better of him last week.

The Saints will face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5, and Lattimore will have the opportunity to bounce back as he is likely to match up against DK Metcalf.

Justin Jefferson and the Vikings will face the Chicago Bears in Week 5

Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are off to a great start this season and will now face their division rivals, the Chicago Bears, in Week 5. The Vikings are heavily favored to win this game, and we can expect another big game for the Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson duo.

PFF @PFF Justin Jefferson vs Marshon Lattimore in London:



🟣 10 targets

🟣 7 catches

🟣 93 yards

🟣 5 RECs gaining 10+ yards Justin Jefferson vs Marshon Lattimore in London: 🟣 10 targets🟣 7 catches🟣 93 yards🟣 5 RECs gaining 10+ yards https://t.co/F6oFaJWmWQ

The Chicago Bears boast a record of 2-2, but they have been pretty poor this season. Quarterback Justin Fields hasn't been able to live up to expectations, largely due to the fact that the franchise hasn't provided him with many weapons.

Their O-line is weak, and there aren't many good playmakers on their team, which is why Fields has had a disappointing start to his sophomore year in the NFL.

Lorin Cox @CoxSports1 Justin Fields was under pressure on 51.4% of his dropbacks against the Giants.



On plays where he was kept clean, he went 10-of-14 for 168 yards, with a PFF grade of 90.3 Justin Fields was under pressure on 51.4% of his dropbacks against the Giants.On plays where he was kept clean, he went 10-of-14 for 168 yards, with a PFF grade of 90.3

As things stand, the Minnesota Vikings are favored by -7.5 points against the Chicago Bears, and it will be interesting to see if they can cover that spread.

Poll : 0 votes