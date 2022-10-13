How to watch Commanders vs. Bears: live stream, channel, and time

The Washington Commanders vs. the Chicago Bears is a matchup between two teams desperate for some form. The 2022 NFL season has gotten off to a rapid start, with some teams going on a tear while others struggling to put their heads above the water. The two teams face off on Thursday in Week 6 and fall in the latter category.

The home side, the Chicago Bears, come into this game with a proud home record, yet they also possess a 2-3 record in the 2022 season. The team has had some good showings by their pocket-sized QB, Justin Fields, but the shot caller would need significant help to get his team in playoff contention.

We expect big performances from players like David Montgomery and Darnell Mooney to beat the Commanders. All three players mentioned above had average showings against the Tennessee Titans, and we would expect more in Chicago.

On the other hand, the Washington Commanders come into this game with a mediocre 1-4 record, losing four consecutive games since their opening-day victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Commanders are going through a tough spell, and Carson Wentz's efforts have been coming to naught this season. If the Commanders come out of this game with a positive result, then their receivers and defenses need to be on their A game.

Anything less would result in a fifth consecutive loss this season, ending their playoff hopes.

Betting Odds Summary

Spread

Washington Commanders +1.5 (-110)

Chicago Bears -1.5 (-110)

Over/Under

Over 38.5 (-108)

Under 38.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Washington Commanders +102

Chicago Bears -120

What time is the Commanders vs. Bears game tonight in Week 6?

The Commanders vs. Bears game will kick off at Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois, at 8:15 PM ET.

Which channel will broadcast the Commanders vs. Bears game tonight in Week 6?

The game will be broadcast live on CBS Sports.

How to watch the Commanders vs. Bears game tonight in Week 6 on the live stream?

Fans can stream the Commanders vs. Bears game online on the NFL Game Pass app.

Commanders vs. Bears Prediction

The numbers don't lie, and the Washington Commanders are heading into this game with a lot to prove against the unbeaten at-home Chicago Bears.

The Commanders are looking for a lift-off, as they haven't been playing thrilling football since the owners renamed them. But, unfortunately, there is only so much that Carson Wentz can do, and his teammates must come to the party.

Prediction: Our prediction for this game is that the Chicago Bears will pile on the misery for the Washington Commanders. The Bears will outscore and outmuscle the Commanders, with Justin Fields throwing for at least two touchdowns and surpassing two hundred passing yards. As a result, the Bears will win this one by 10 or more points.

