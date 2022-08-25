NFL Rumors: Chicago Bears value has increased by 42%, franchise now worth more than 49ers and Giants

The most valuable NFL teams are typically those in large markets or those that are perennial contenders. These include franchises like the New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. These teams are either in the biggest markets or are just great football teams year in and year out.

One of the most surprisingly valuable NFL teams is the Chicago Bears. They've been reported to have gone up in value 42%. This is despite the Bears not being competitive for a long time and not being in one of the biggest markets.

Chief from Barstool Sports was incredulous at the news, mainly because the Bears haven't been good. The main reason they're increasing in value is that they're getting a new stadium. The entire 42% increase is from that, according to Chief.

The Chicago Bears are worth $5.8 billion, a 42% increase from last year. They are the fifth most valuable team in the NFL.(Via @Forbes)

Despite being a middling NFL franchise that hasn't been to the Super Bowl since 2006, they're reportedly now more valuable than the San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants.

5 most valuable NFL teams

According to Forbes, the five most valuable NFL franchises are as follows:

5) Chicago Bears - $5.8 billion

4) New York Giants - $6 billion

3) Los Angeles Rams - $6.2 billion

2) New England Patriots -$6.4 billion

1) Dallas Cowboys - $8 billion

Will the Chicago Bears challenge for the NFC North in the 2022 season?

Chicago Bears v Seattle Seahawks

The Bears finished 6-11 last year and third in the NFC North. They fired their head coach and revamped their coaching staff in an effort to get back to the playoffs. However, things may be difficult for the Bears in the upcoming campaign.

Quarterback Justin Fields has it all to prove with a brand new head coach. Compounding this is Chicago's lack of big names on offense. Their main receivers are Darnell Mooney and Byron Pringle (who is currently injured). Tight end Cole Kmet should see the endzone this season. In the 2021 campaign, Kmet recorded 60 receptions for 612 yards, but incredibly no touchdowns.

Most people have the Bears finishing bottom of the NFC North this season. The Green Bay Packers have an immensely talented roster and are touted to win the division. The Minnesota Vikings have a new head coach in Kevin O'Connell. They are looking to make the playoffs and anything less will be a huge disappointment for the Vikings. The Detroit Lions had a terrible campaign in 2021, finishing 3-13-1. They drafted well and made some good additions this offseason. The Lions are expected to win between seven and nine games this season.

It's a tough league to succeed in, and it might be a little while before the Bears can compete.

