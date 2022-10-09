How to watch Dolphins vs Jets: Live stream, channel, and time

Dolphins vs Jets is likely to be a keenly contested game on Sunday afternoon. So far, both teams have lived up to preseason expectations, and you can expect more of the same in this contest of playoff hopefuls.

Miami Dolphins will be visiting the Jets' stadium without their injured starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, who has been out since those unfortunate incidents in Weeks 3 and 4. In his place, former Pro Bowler Teddy Bridgewater will swing throws to the Cheetah, Tyreek Hill, and his other receivers.

Miami heads into this game with a 3-1 record, which is their best start to a season since before the Deshaun Watson debacle. The Dolphins are amongst the most potent offenses in the league, and they should pose a problem to a Jets team with a notoriously soft underbelly.

The New York Jets, on the other hand, go into this game with an even 2-2 record so far this season.

The Jets welcomed back starting quarterback Zach Wilson, who made his season debut in Week 4. Wilson and his crew will be looking to carry on the form from their last game, which saw them edge the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-20 this past Sunday.

The Jets might not have a wide receiver as dominant as Tyreek Hill, but they know how to make things difficult on the defensive end. That was evidenced by the four interceptions they recorded against the Steelers.

Teddy Bridgewater better watch out.

Betting Odds Summary

Spread: Dolphins -3 (-110), Jets +3 (-110)

Moneyline: Dolphins -180, Jets +150

Total: Under/Over: 45.5 (-110/-110)

What time is the Dolphins vs Jets game tonight in Week 5?

The Dolphins vs. Jets game will kick off at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, at 1 PM ET.

Which channel will broadcast the Dolphins vs Jets game tonight in Week 5?

The game will be broadcast live on CBS Sports.

How to watch the Dolphins vs Jets game tonight in Week 5 on the live stream?

Fans can stream the game online on the NFL Game Pass app.

Dolphins vs Jets prediction

The Miami Dolphins had big plans this season, such as getting Tom Brady as QB, Sean Payton as a coach, and Tyreek Hill as a wide receiver.

Only one of the above was ticked, but they still look pretty dangerous. Expect them to run riot against an iffy New York Jets team who are still figuring things out at both ends of the spectrum.

Prediction:

The Dolphins win by at least five points, and Tyreek Hill goes over 150 yards with two or more touchdowns in this contest.

