How to watch Ohio State Pro Day: Schedule, Prospects & Predictions for March 30

The Ohio State Buckeyes will be hosting one of the most anticipated Pro Days leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft. Justin Fields will headline the Ohio State Pro Day and will have a number of teammates from the 2020-2021 Ohio State team participating as well. Let's take a look at the schedule, prospects, and predictions for the Ohio State Pro Day on March 30th.
Ohio State's Pro Day Schedule
Date: March 30, 2021
Time: 1PM EST - 3PM EST could go longer if more time is needed
How to watch on TV: Big Ten Network, NFL Network
Ohio State Pro Day: Draft Prospects that are performing
The Ohio State Buckeyes will have a number of their top defensive and offensive players performing drills at their Pro Day on Tuesday afternoon. The players who will be taking part in the drills include:
Offense:
- Justin Fields
- Trey Sermon
- Wyatt Davis
- Luke Farrell
- Jake Hausmann
- C.J. Saunders
Defense:
- Tuf Borland
- Baron Browning
- Jonathan Cooper
- Justin Hilliard
- Tommy Togiai
- Pete Werner
Special Teams:
- Blake Haubeil
- Drue Chrisman
- Jake Hausmann
Ohio State Pro Day Predictions
The Ohio State Pro Day may be the biggest day of Justin Fields' career at Ohio State. There has been a ton of questions about where he should be drafted. He has seen his draft stock fall as of late and this is his opportunity to silence all the critics.
Fields will likely perform a script of 65 throws for NFL scouts in attendance. These throws will show all areas of his arm talent. The area that Fields has been talking about on Twitter is his 40-yard dash time. Fields has predicted that he will run in the 4.3 range for the 40-yard dash.
Trey Sermon came on strong late in the 2020 season. One game that stands out the most is the Big Ten Championship game where he carried the Buckeyes to victory. Sermon plays his best football with his back against the wall and with the injury and Mel Kiper Jr. having him as the fourth best running back in this year's draft. Fans can expect a big performance from Sermon at the Buckeyes Pro Day on Tuesday.
We can also expect big days from the Buckeyes defensive players. Tuf Borland, Jonathan Cooper, Tommy Togiai, Baron Browning, and Justin Hilliard are all looking to improve their draft stocks. The two defensive players that will have the biggest days for the Buckeyes are Jonathan Cooper and Baron Browning.
With all the talent that will be on the field for the Ohio State Pro Day. It should be a good showing for the Buckeyes. We could see Justin Fields solidify his draft stock and register the fastest 40-yard dash time for the quarterback group. It's definitely a must-watch event for NFL fans.