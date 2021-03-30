How to watch Ohio State Pro Day: Schedule, Prospects & Predictions for March 30

The Ohio State Buckeyes will be hosting one of the most anticipated Pro Days leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft. Justin Fields will headline the Ohio State Pro Day and will have a number of teammates from the 2020-2021 Ohio State team participating as well. Let's take a look at the schedule, prospects, and predictions for the Ohio State Pro Day on March 30th.

Ohio State's Pro Day Schedule

Date: March 30, 2021

Time: 1PM EST - 3PM EST could go longer if more time is needed

How to watch on TV: Big Ten Network, NFL Network

Ohio State Pro Day: Draft Prospects that are performing

Ohio State Buckeyes RB Trey Sermon

The Ohio State Buckeyes will have a number of their top defensive and offensive players performing drills at their Pro Day on Tuesday afternoon. The players who will be taking part in the drills include:

Offense:

Justin Fields

Trey Sermon

Wyatt Davis

Luke Farrell

Jake Hausmann

C.J. Saunders

Defense:

Tuf Borland

Baron Browning

Jonathan Cooper

Justin Hilliard

Tommy Togiai

Pete Werner

Special Teams:

Blake Haubeil

Drue Chrisman

Jake Hausmann

Ohio State Pro Day Predictions

Ohio State Buckeyes QB Justin Fields

The Ohio State Pro Day may be the biggest day of Justin Fields' career at Ohio State. There has been a ton of questions about where he should be drafted. He has seen his draft stock fall as of late and this is his opportunity to silence all the critics.

Had to let ‘em know. I’ll be in the 4.3’s by Pro Day.. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/6JcFCqGVaJ — Justin Fields (@justnfields) March 19, 2021

Fields will likely perform a script of 65 throws for NFL scouts in attendance. These throws will show all areas of his arm talent. The area that Fields has been talking about on Twitter is his 40-yard dash time. Fields has predicted that he will run in the 4.3 range for the 40-yard dash.

Trey Sermon came on strong late in the 2020 season. One game that stands out the most is the Big Ten Championship game where he carried the Buckeyes to victory. Sermon plays his best football with his back against the wall and with the injury and Mel Kiper Jr. having him as the fourth best running back in this year's draft. Fans can expect a big performance from Sermon at the Buckeyes Pro Day on Tuesday.

Trey Sermon 2021 Draft Prospect Film Breakdown



Full Video: https://t.co/39Sp8zgBU7 pic.twitter.com/lNgRCAziHM — Charles “Chux” Maranan (@ChuxMaranan) March 23, 2021

We can also expect big days from the Buckeyes defensive players. Tuf Borland, Jonathan Cooper, Tommy Togiai, Baron Browning, and Justin Hilliard are all looking to improve their draft stocks. The two defensive players that will have the biggest days for the Buckeyes are Jonathan Cooper and Baron Browning.

With all the talent that will be on the field for the Ohio State Pro Day. It should be a good showing for the Buckeyes. We could see Justin Fields solidify his draft stock and register the fastest 40-yard dash time for the quarterback group. It's definitely a must-watch event for NFL fans.