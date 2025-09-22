“Hug me brotha” - Jim Harbaugh’s daughter Grace hypes sibling Jay Harbaugh's success as coach after Seahawks crush Saints 44-13

Jim Harbaugh’s daughter, Grace Harbaugh, is beaming with pride. She cheered on her brother, Jay Harbaugh, after the Seattle Seahawks crushed the New Orleans Saints 44-13 on Sunday.Grace reshared the huge 95-yard punt return touchdown by Tory Horton, which the Seahawks' Instagram account posted.&quot;Hug me brotha. So proud of you, Jay Harbaugh,&quot; Grace wrote on Monday.Source: (Via Instagram/ @GraceHarbaugh)Jay is the Seahawks’ special teams coach, and his unit helped spark the win. He joined the franchise in 2024 after spending nine years coaching at Michigan.Grace and Jay are Jim’s children from his first marriage to Miah Harbaugh. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJim is the coach of the LA Chargers since 2024 after winning a national title with Michigan in 2023.Meanwhile, Jay's uncle, John Harbaugh, has been coaching the Baltimore Ravens since 2008 and led them to a Super Bowl win in 2013.Grace was also at SoFi Stadium on Sunday to watch the Chargers play the Broncos. She posted a photo of the packed crowd on Instagram and called it “Absolute Cinema.&quot;Source: (Via Instagram/ @graceharbaugh) | ImagnThe Chargers won 23-20 to stay unbeaten at 3-0. Justin Herbert threw a tough pass to Keenan Allen for a 20-yard touchdown to tie it late in the game. With no time left, Cameron Dicker kicked a 43-yard field goal to secure the victory.Omarion Hampton scored on a run earlier, and Najee Harris had to leave the game with an injury.Jim Harbaugh’s daughter Grace showed off swimsuit lookGrace Harbaugh shared photos from her vacation in Lake Tahoe on Aug. 5, calling it her personal “revival.” In one of her Instagram stories, she posed in a swimsuit against the scenic backdrop of blue water and mountain views.Grace Harbaugh poses in a swimsuit during her &quot;revival&quot; at Lake Tahoe (Image via Instagram)Grace also soaked up the sun during a dreamy Hawaiian getaway on June 29, turning heads in an ocean-blue swimsuit that matched the island vibes.