  "Hug me brotha" - Jim Harbaugh's daughter Grace hypes sibling Jay Harbaugh's success as coach after Seahawks crush Saints 44-13

“Hug me brotha” - Jim Harbaugh’s daughter Grace hypes sibling Jay Harbaugh's success as coach after Seahawks crush Saints 44-13

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 22, 2025 17:25 GMT
Jim Harbaugh's daughter Grace hypes sibling Jay Harbaugh
Jim Harbaugh’s daughter Grace hypes sibling Jay Harbaugh's success as coach after Seahawks crush Saints 44-13 (image credits: getty, IMAGN, instagram/graceharbaugh)

Jim Harbaugh’s daughter, Grace Harbaugh, is beaming with pride. She cheered on her brother, Jay Harbaugh, after the Seattle Seahawks crushed the New Orleans Saints 44-13 on Sunday.

Grace reshared the huge 95-yard punt return touchdown by Tory Horton, which the Seahawks' Instagram account posted.

"Hug me brotha. So proud of you, Jay Harbaugh," Grace wrote on Monday.
Source: (Via Instagram/ @GraceHarbaugh)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @GraceHarbaugh)

Jay is the Seahawks’ special teams coach, and his unit helped spark the win. He joined the franchise in 2024 after spending nine years coaching at Michigan.

Grace and Jay are Jim’s children from his first marriage to Miah Harbaugh.

Jim is the coach of the LA Chargers since 2024 after winning a national title with Michigan in 2023.

Meanwhile, Jay's uncle, John Harbaugh, has been coaching the Baltimore Ravens since 2008 and led them to a Super Bowl win in 2013.

Grace was also at SoFi Stadium on Sunday to watch the Chargers play the Broncos. She posted a photo of the packed crowd on Instagram and called it “Absolute Cinema."

Source: (Via Instagram/ @graceharbaugh) | Imagn
Source: (Via Instagram/ @graceharbaugh) | Imagn

The Chargers won 23-20 to stay unbeaten at 3-0. Justin Herbert threw a tough pass to Keenan Allen for a 20-yard touchdown to tie it late in the game. With no time left, Cameron Dicker kicked a 43-yard field goal to secure the victory.

Omarion Hampton scored on a run earlier, and Najee Harris had to leave the game with an injury.

Jim Harbaugh’s daughter Grace showed off swimsuit look

Grace Harbaugh shared photos from her vacation in Lake Tahoe on Aug. 5, calling it her personal “revival.” In one of her Instagram stories, she posed in a swimsuit against the scenic backdrop of blue water and mountain views.

Grace Harbaugh poses in a swimsuit during her
Grace Harbaugh poses in a swimsuit during her "revival" at Lake Tahoe (Image via Instagram)

Grace also soaked up the sun during a dreamy Hawaiian getaway on June 29, turning heads in an ocean-blue swimsuit that matched the island vibes.

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
