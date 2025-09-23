  • home icon
  "Hunting alligators is necessary" - Antonio Brown's baby's mother Cydney defends killing 10'5 reptile amid backlash for showing off dead creature

"Hunting alligators is necessary" - Antonio Brown’s baby's mother Cydney defends killing 10’5 reptile amid backlash for showing off dead creature

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 23, 2025 17:06 GMT
&quot;Hunting alligators is necessary&quot; - Antonio Brown&rsquo;s baby
Antonio Brown’s baby's mother Cydney defends killing 10’5 reptile amid backlash for showing off dead creature (image credits: IMAGN, instagram/cydrose, ab)

Instagram blew up on Tuesday after Cydney Moreau, Antonio Brown’s baby's mother, posted photos of a huge 10-foot-5-inch alligator she hunted. She posted solo and group pics with her hunting team.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @cydrrose)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @cydrrose)

Fans criticized Moreau.

“Animal cruelty!!! Shame on you! You deserve to be their dinner!” a fan wrote.

“Report her for animal abuse!” another fan wrote.
"Unfollow....sick," one fan said.
Source: (Via Instagram/ @cydrrose)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @cydrrose)

Moreau posted a message on her Instagram Story to explain. She said hunting alligators is legal and controlled in her home state. Hunters get a set number of tags each season, and the meat is used for food and nothing goes to waste.

“This is where I’m from, & it’s part of our culture. All love! ❤️,” Moreau wrote.
Source: (Via Instagram/ @cydrrose)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @cydrrose)

Despite Cydney's clarification, more people joined in the comments section to criticize her.

"When you'e an influener, you don't post things like that," one fan commented.
"You don't need to kill to prove power! Unfollow," another fan said.
Source: (Via Instagram/ @cydrrose)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @cydrrose)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @cydrrose)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @cydrrose)

She is from Louisiana. For many locals, controlled alligator hunting is a way of life and an ecological necessity that balances cultural heritage with conservation.

The state's renowned "sustainable use" program has allowed the alligator population to rebound from near extinction in the mid-20th century to a stable, healthy number.

The mother of Antonio Brown’s baby, Cydney Moreau, walks swimsuit catwalk with newborn son Ace

The mother of Antonio Brown's child, Cydney Moreau, walked the runway at Miami Swim Week with her baby Ace in tow.

She wore a blue and white striped one-piece swimsuit with a bow in front. Ace matched her look in tiny striped swim bottoms. Moreau posted photos on her Instagram.

“Ace and I for Montce Swim! We had so much fun.🫶🏻,” Moreau wrote on May 31.

Brown shared the photo on X.

“Blessings,” Brown tweeted.

Ace was born on July 21, 2024. Brown has six other kids with different women, and Chelsie Kyriss is the mom of four of them. Wiltrice Jackson is the mother of his daughter, Antanyiah, while Shameika Brailsford is the mom of his other child.

