  "I almost cried": Patriots vet Stephon Gilmore makes shocking admission about Bill Belichick's meeting room moment

“I almost cried": Patriots vet Stephon Gilmore makes shocking admission about Bill Belichick's meeting room moment

By Joshua Gillesby
Published Jul 04, 2025 19:03 GMT
NFL: JAN 04 AFC Wild Card - Titans at Patriots - Source: Getty

NFL cornerback Stephon Gilmore is currently without a team at this point in the offseason and remains a free agent. After being selected in the first round, No. 10 overall by the Buffalo Bills in the 2012 NFL Draft, Gilmore went on to represent the New England Patriots, the Carolina Panthers, the Indianapolis Colts, the Dallas Cowboys, and most recently, the Minnesota Vikings.

However, in a recent media appearance on 'The Money Down Podcast', Gilmore revealed that he had a difficult beginning to his time in New England and with then head coach Bill Belichick. Gilmore revealed that he got beat on a route in practice, something that Belichick ruthlessly called him out for in the next meeting.

The quotes were provided by NBC NFL insider Mike Florio in his recent article on July 4. The article in full can be found using the following link.

also-read-trending Trending
"He [Bill Belichick] killed me one day, bro... It was when I first got there. I was pressed down on the receiver. It was a bunch route. . . . And I got picked. Bro, he killed me the next meeting. I almost cried, how he did me. I ain’t going to lie to you. I went to the bathroom, like man, bro. I can tell you one thing, I ain’t never got picked again after that." Gilmore said.
Gilmore had a strong campaign in 2024 for the Vikings, finishing the season with 56 total tackles, 40 solo tackles, and one interception in 15 games last year.

What will Stephon Gilmore's next contract look like?

Gilmore remains a free agent and has not yet signed with a National Football League franchise. As a result, there is a chance that he calls it a career and retires from professional football.

However, should he sign a new contract with a team, the contract and financial sports company 'Spotrac' believes that it will be a short term deal for the 34 year old Gilmore. Spotrac currently projects Gilmore's current market value to be a one year deal worth $5,338,174.

Joshua Gillesby

