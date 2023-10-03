"I don't approve of that": Tom Brady on A'ja Wilson possibly recreating his iconic trophy throw off a yacht

Tom Brady doesn't think anyone should do a trophy throw on a yacht again.

After Brady won the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, the team did a parade on yachts. Brady was on his own yacht when teammates wanted the trophy, so he threw it over the water.

Many criticized Brady, as the Lombardi Trophy could have fallen into the ocean, but being the elite QB that he was, he landed the pass perfectly.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Las Vegas Aces are in the WNBA finals, and Brady had A'ja Wilson as a guest on his "Brady's Let's Go!" podcast. The incident was brought up as both are sponsored by Casamigos. Brady claimed he only threw the trophy because of the tequila that day.

"Don't do that, I don't approve of it at all," Brady said.

"It was golden, though. You gave the people what they wanted," Wilson said.

Brady replied:

"I look back and say, 'What the hell?'. Anyway, actually, go ahead and do it, have some fun."

The trophy throw was something fun for fans, but as Brady said, it is risky and something he wouldn't approve of. But, after Wilson said she enjoyed the throw, the longtime NFL quarterback told the WNBA player she could recreate it and have some fun.

Currently, the Aces are set to kick off the WNBA Finals on Sunday, Oct. 8, as Las Vegas takes on the New York Liberty.

Tom Brady's NFL career

Tom Brady was drafted 199th overall in 2000 by the New England Patriots and became a full-time starter in 2001.

Brady spent his first 20 seasons with the Patriots and led the franchise to six Super Bowls. He won a seventh Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which is when the boat trophy throw happened.

Brady went 251-82 as a starting quarterback, throwing for 89,214 yards, 649 touchdowns and 212 interceptions. He currently holds dozens of NFL records, like most career passing yards, most Pro Bowl selections, most career passing touchdowns with one team and the oldest player to win MVP among countless others.

A'ja Wilson has won two WNBA MVPs

A'ja Wilson is one of the best players in the WNBA. She has been in the league for five seasons and has won MVP twice.

Wilson was also a big part of the Las Vegas Aces winning the WNBA title in 2022. She is also a two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year.

In her five-year career, Wilson is averaging 19.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.