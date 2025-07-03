“I did not assault her” - Dez Bryant fires back at fan for bringing up his mother's old murder claim after his stance on Cassie in Diddy verdict

Dez Bryant has landed himself in hot water with his take on the verdict of the Sean "Diddy" Combs case. The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver made a bold statement about singer Cassie Ventura.

Cassie Ventura gave a testimony in the Combs lawsuit, accusing P Diddy of physical violence, threats and blackmail, supported by photos and videos presented in the court. However, the lawsuit got a mixed verdict, as Combs was only found guilty on two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution.

Following the verdict, NFL analyst Ashley Nicole Moss shared her take:

"My thoughts are with Cassie and her family. as a woman, as a person, her testimony was heartbreaking and i couldn't imagine how she feels this morning. it's the very unfortunate reality of women who experience sexual violence - the story is just never enough," she tweeted.

Dez Bryant replied to her tweet by saying that Cassie Ventura wasn't a victim:

"I respect your opinions heavy, but Cassie wasn’t no victim. .. not even close."

Bryant's tweet wasn't received well by fans, though, with many criticizing his take on Ventura. One even brought up a report that claimed that the former NFL star's mother had called 911 to report him for assault.

Replying to that fan, Dez said that he didn't assault his mother and tweeted:

"I did not assault my mother.. again I did not lol..If I whooped my mama a** I would have been in jail… half of some of you dumb a** black folks on social media extremely brainwashed… especially some of you black women.. I don’t really say much I just shake my head… yea.. but I’m sure I would have been in jail if I whooped my mama a**.. I’m Dez Bryant.. I played for America team.. so they gotta make it more than what it is… btw I stand on my Cassie take if it makes you feel any worse."

Micah Parsons' brother, Terrence Parsons Jr., also shares the same opinion as Dez Bryant about Cassie Ventura

Seeing the backlash Dez Bryant got for his statement about Cassie Ventura, Cowboys star LB Micah Parsons' brother, Terrence Parsons Jr., shared the same sentiments as Bryant and tweeted:

"She was a victim at a point. You stop being the victim once you stay, and continue and keep indulging helping doing everything he need and wanted you to do when you coulda made up your mind to stop and get help. I’m just sayin."

Sean "Diddy" Combs will remain under custody until his sentence is announced on Oct. 3. He was denied bail and could face up to 20 years behind bars.

