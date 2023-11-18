“I blame Mrs. DeVito”: Jason and Travis Kelce roast Giants QB Tommy DeVito for living with his parents

Jason and Travis Kelce recently poked fun at New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito for living with his parents despite being the starting QB on one of the biggest teams in the NFL.

During the latest episode of "New Heights," the Kelce brothers seemed perplexed that a New York Giants' QB could be living with his parents.

"I don't blame Tommy for this; I blame Mrs. DeVito," Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles said. "Take the chicken cutlets to him. Be a grown man, have your place, and don't do your laundry. Live in filth like the rest of us."

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was having a swell time with the topic, and he quipped in, saying:

"I will say it's pretty cool that he grew up in a house right next to where he works. I think it's freaking cool. This does sound more like a Jets quarterback, though, more than a Giants quarterback. When he said his mom was cooking up ricotta, I said all right, that's a Jets quarterback right there."

Exploring Tommy DeVito's salary with the NY Giants

While Tommy DeVito still lives with his parents, that's not to say that the Giants QB isn't earning a decent amount in his rookie season.

DeVito is currently signed to a three-year, $2,705,000 deal with the New York Giants, including a $10,000 signing bonus of $20,000 in guaranteed money, totaling an average annual salary of $901,667. In 2023, DeVito will earn a base salary of $750,000 while amassing a cap hit of $416,667.

Tommy DeVito was an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL draft. The New York Giants promptly signed him upon the completion of the draft. The Syracuse product made his league debut against the New York Jets on Oct. 29 after backup QB Tyrod Taylor sustained an injury. DeVito finished the game with a rushing touchdown and was sacked twice.

Since that matchup, DeVito has been in and around the Giants' first-team squad. He was named the team's starting QB for a Week 10 fixture against the Dallas Cowboys. He had a stat line of two touchdowns and one interception. He's set to keep the starting job for the rest of 2023 due to injuries to franchise quarterback Daniel Jones and veteran backup Tyrod Taylor.