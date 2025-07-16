"I can still throw the ball": Russell Wilson draws inspiration from past Super Bowl triumph ahead of Giants training camp

Russell Wilson began his NFL journey with the Seattle Seahawks in 2012. He helped the team to victory at Super Bowl XLVIII before being traded to the Broncos in 2022. Unfortunately, the quarterback had a disappointing two-season stint that ended with them parting ways in March 2024.

Last season, Russell Wilson played for the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal. He helped them to a playoff run where they unfortunately lost to the Ravens in the wild-card round. The 10x Pro Bowler is now gearing up for his debut with the New York Giants this season.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Russell Wilson shared his thoughts on his upcoming season in the Big Apple. He opened up about taking inspiration from his previous triumphs for a successful stint with the Giants.

"I can still throw the ball a long way, 65, 70 yards," Wilson said. "I can still move. And I think that I'm capable of a lot. It's funn because to me, being in Denver my first year, I was hurt most of the time and battled through it.

"The second year I felt like myself again. Then going to Pittsburgh, obviously, unfortunately I got injured early in the season and it didn't end up the way we wanted it to. But it just rejuvenated everything. And then being here, it's like, playing the stadium again, knowing I've held the trophy here..."

The Giants also brought in Jameis Winston this offseason and utilized their 2025 first-round pick to acquire ex-Ole Miss star Jaxson Dart. With Russell Wilson projected as the starter, Dart is expected to learn the game from the former Super Bowl champion before taking over as the team's QB1.

Ex-NFL star shares true feelings about Russell Wilson-Malik Nabers team-up for the Giants in 2025

Last month, former NFL star Rashad Jennings shared his thoughts on the Giants' upcoming season after a disappointing 3-14 campaign. He also opened up about the combination of Russell Wilson and wide receiver Malik Nabers for the team on offense.

"You bring in Russell Wilson, he won a Super Bowl," said Jennings on Good Morning Football. "He's one hand off, or potentially a pass away from getting two Super Bowls, and where do you win that Super Bowl? MetLife Stadium. Guess where he's at now? MetLife Stadium, sitting there.

"And Russ said he wanted to play with one of the greatest neighbors, and that is Malik Nabers. So I think that is the reason was a lot of optimism. Matter of fact, we are gonna call it bullish."

Despite a three-win campaign, Malik Nabers had an impressive debut in the league last season. He recorded 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns receiving on the field and was honored as a part of the PFWA All-Rookie Team.

