“I could care less”: Caleb Williams drops cold response to Troy Aikman's "just luck" remark after Bears' MNF win vs. Commanders

Caleb Williams didn’t flinch when asked about Troy Aikman’s remarks following Chicago’s Monday Night Football win over Washington.

Aikman questioned several of Williams’ throws and dismissed a decisive touchdown as "just luck" rather than the result of execution during ESPN’s Monday broadcast. Two days later at Halas Hall, Williams spoke to reporters.

"Yeah, I could care less," Williams said. "I've said multiple times, over my time being here. Fair. Not. Life isn't fair.

"People are gonna say what they have to say, we win, we lose, people have stuff to say. Iit was lucky. It was not lucky, people have stuff to say. You know, have a bad game, have a good game, you know, people have stuff to say. So it doesn't matter. We are only worried about what's going on here, within this building, and with these guys."

Caleb Williams Fan Club @CalebFC18 Caleb Williams on criticism from Troy Aikman: “I could care less.”

The play that Aikman’s critique centered on came midway through the fourth quarter. Chicago was trailing 24-19, and on third-and-4, Williams threw a short pass to D’Andre Swift in the left flat. The running back slipped a tackle and sprinted 55 yards for a touchdown that cut the deficit to two.

The Bears went on to win 25-24 on a last-second field goal.

Caleb Williams clarifies missed meeting with Troy Aikman

NFL: Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders - Source: Imagn

Before the broadcast, Caleb Williams and Troy Aikman never held their standard pregame production meeting. The Chicago Bears quarterback later explained the scheduling snag.

"I didn't get to meet with him," Williams said on Wednesday, via The Athletic's Jayna Bardahl. "Tried to meet with him. Reached out and tried to meet and that didn't happen.

"I was here (at Halas Hall) late and times didn't meet up, lifting, or whatever the case may have been. Tried to call him after that day that I was supposed to meet with him and didn't get through."

Williams leaned into the situation on Instagram on Tuesday. He posted a gallery of photos from the win in Washington, adding the caption “It was lucky - TA” along with laughing emojis.

"It's fun," Williams said. "Fun trolls. I was messing around. D'Andre (Swift) made a great play. Obviously, he (Aikman) had some stuff to say about us or me. We came out victorious in the end. Made a little fun moment out of it and that was about it."

Bears coach Ben Johnson told ESPN Chicago’s Jeff Joniak on Wednesday that in the NFL, every win counts, no matter the style. He added that respect is earned over time, which is something his team continues to chase.

Williams completed 17 of 29 passes for 252 yards, throwing for one touchdown and rushing for another. The victory was Chicago’s third straight, improving its record to 3-2.

