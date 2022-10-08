“I don't care about all the TB12 stuff. You're 45 years old” - Mike Florio believes Tom Brady will have no option but to retire following 2022 NFL season

Tom Brady is chugging along in his age-45 football season.

With problems at home and injuries mounting, however, fewer are sticking with their predictions that the quarterback will stick around in 2023.

One NFL analyst has even gone so far as to claim the end is near for the quarterback.

Speaking on Pro Football Talk Live, Mike Florio claimed Brady is nearly done with his career. Here's how he put it:

"The key is physically how much more can he take? And if he keeps getting hit and we keep adding to this collection of injuries, at what point is he just not the guy that he needs to be to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win football games?"

Kelly Price @thekellyprice Funny talking to 22-year-old Tyler Allgeier today about playing against Tom Brady. He was born the same year Brady was drafted, so he doesn't know the NFL without TB12 in it. "He's like, what, like 50-something? Shoot." 🤣 Funny talking to 22-year-old Tyler Allgeier today about playing against Tom Brady. He was born the same year Brady was drafted, so he doesn't know the NFL without TB12 in it. "He's like, what, like 50-something? Shoot." 🤣 https://t.co/31jssL7kPm

He went on, claiming the injuries will only continue to mount:

"We're up to two injuries and it takes longer to recover. At age 45, I don't care about all the TB12 stuff. You're 45 years old. You are still going to recover more slowly than if you were 35."

Scott Smith @ScottSBucs OC Byron Leftwich says Tom Brady is unique in the way he still throws the ball with such velocity and accuracy at the age of 45. Says the level at which Brady is playing would be impressive for a 26-year-old. OC Byron Leftwich says Tom Brady is unique in the way he still throws the ball with such velocity and accuracy at the age of 45. Says the level at which Brady is playing would be impressive for a 26-year-old.

Lastly, he claimed that simply getting through the season would be a notable accomplishment for Brady:

"If he can't get away from contact and he's getting hit by guys literally half his age and younger, he's getting closer and closer to the end here. I just hope he can make it through the season, but for a variety of reasons, I feel like this is going to be it for Tom Brady."

How is Tom Brady doing in 2022?

Green Bay Packers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After a 2-0 start, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing a 2-2 record and are on the edge of falling below .500.

In his first game of the year, the quarterback threw for one touchdown and one interception against the Cowboys.

In Week 2 and Week 3, he threw for one touchdown in each game in the win against the Saints and the loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Some expressed worry about Brady's regression after losing to the Green Bay Packers.

However, in Week 4, the quarterback put up his best statline of the season in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He threw for three touchdowns and zero interceptions in the contest.

This week, the Bucs face the Atlanta Falcons and many expect the NFL icon to win and look good doing it.

