Did Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen separate before? Supermodel consulted divorce lawyer during TB12’s Patriots era

News of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's possible divorce seems to have taken over the 2022 NFL season.

Though the couple is yet to confirm, reports hint at an inevitable separation. However, their marital problems might not be completely recent.

Married since February 2009, Bundchen and Brady have dealt with their fair share of issues. Though they have addressed a few problems before, there have been no concrete rumors about a divorce... until now.

Bundchen seems to have lawyered up for a divorce this year.

Interestingly, as per reports, the supermodel first consulted divorce lawyers back in 2015.

Tom Brady was still with the New England Patriots at the time, and a few divorce rumors were still doing the rounds.

Eventually, however, the couple put those rumors to rest.

“Tom and Gisele have separated before. Every couple of years they have a big fight and she has left Tom before, but she always came back," a source told Page Six.

The split was never revealed to the public, especially since the couple always worked things through.

“They always worked through things, and Tom was hopeful they would do it again this time.”

Unfortunately, Brady and Bundchen might not reunite this time around. Reports have indicated that Bundchen was the one to hire lawyers this time around, with Brady still deciding on an appropriate course of action.

Is Gisele Bundchen ready to move on from Tom Brady and their marriage?

According to multiple reports, Bundchen is the one looking to finalize the separation with a divorce.

Though Brady reportedly does not want to do so, he is willing to protect his assets in case they go through with it.

Tom Brady at the Green Bay Packers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers game

Apparently, Bundchen is playing "offense" while Brady is defending himself.

"Think about it: Tom has had a very charmed life. Things always seem to go his way. He works hard, he's a good guy, he hasn't had a lot of things go wrong in his life," a source told People Magazine.

Furthermore, Bundchen has allegedly told Tom Brady that their marriage is now over.

This seems to be a result of Brady prioritizing football, which leads to a lot of travel throughout the year. The QB's decision to retire was meant to shift his focus back to the family.

Bundchen has reportedly threatened a divorce before, but has never gone through with it.

This time, the situation might just be a little more serious. The 42-year-old has 'had enough', and has decided to put an end to it.

