Tom Brady still 'figuring out' what to do after Gisele Bundchen hired divorce lawyers: Report

If recent reports are to be considered, Tom Brady and Bundchen are headed towards divorce. The couple have been at odds for months, probably since Brady decided to return from his short-lived retirement. Rumors have made headlines even after the 2022-23 NFL season began, making fans wait for a proper announcement or statement.

People have continued to root for the couple, with some expecting a reconciliation. Brady and Bundchen have been together for over a decade, easily one of the most popular celebrity couples out there. Though reports speak of an eventual divorce, the couple is yet to make a statement of their own.

As per a recent report, Tom Brady was not the one to hire lawyers. Apparently, Brady is now "trying to figure out what to do." While there was no proper quote from the source, it could indicate the finality of Bundchen's decision.

With little to no updates about the couple together, one has to wait for a final statement. The couple last flew to Miami due to Hurricane Ian, continuing to live separately despite being in the same city.

Bundchen was seen at a gym in Miami, also without Brady or the kids in tow.

Did Gisele ask for a divorce before Tom Brady?

Apparently, it was Bundchen who lawyered up before Brady did. The 45-year-old responded to her, and the lawyers will be there to sort out the couple's finances.

“I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is. I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

Furthermore, fans are understandably confused over the news. Many had been rooting for them to get back together.

Some fans, of course, ended up delivering the perfect one-liners:

Apart from living separately, Bundchen was also absent from home games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 42-year-old supermodel has always been a common presence at Brady's games, usually with their kids in tow.

With the 2022-23 season already underway, everyone, including the Bucs and Tom Brady, hoped to see Bundchen and their family at the games. Though the latter was a no-show, Brady did not fail to greet his kids right before kick-off against the Green Bay Packers.

