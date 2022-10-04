"Should’ve stayed retired", "One less ring" - NFL fans go crazy as rumors of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen heading for divorce start doing rounds

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have been married for 13 years and have two children together. This offseason, amidst the quarterback's decision to retire and then return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, rumors of a divorce cropped up.

For a while, the two have reportedly been separated and the two are not currently living in the same place as the NFL season rages on. A recent report suggests that the couple have officially taken the next step and hired divorce lawyers.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen reportedly have hired divorce lawyers, according to the New York Post's @pagesix. wp.me/pbBqYq-cols Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen reportedly have hired divorce lawyers, according to the New York Post's @pagesix. wp.me/pbBqYq-cols

As rumors swirled, many didn't believe that one of the world's biggest celebrity couples could truly get a divorce. However, the latest reports suggest that their time as a married couple could be coming to an unfortunate end. Given how much success Brady has had on the field, some of his NFL detractors are reveling in his misfortune. Others feel sorry for the couple and some believe he only has himself to blame. Here are some of the comments on Twitter:

Andrew Rooney @Slayden44 @ProFootballTalk @PageSix Guy put his life into football only to have nothing when he retires. That's just brutal @ProFootballTalk @PageSix Guy put his life into football only to have nothing when he retires. That's just brutal

Jeffrey Montagna @jeffmont18AA @TakeFlight_NYJ @ProFootballTalk @PageSix She married a football player and is now shocked that a football player wants to continue to play football @TakeFlight_NYJ @ProFootballTalk @PageSix She married a football player and is now shocked that a football player wants to continue to play football

Ladyzip ❄️ 🏈🏒🎿 @ladyzip15 @ProFootballTalk @PageSix I’m just here to tell them both I’m very sorry that it’s come to this. It’s never easy with kids. Tom looks like it’s effecting him physically. @ProFootballTalk @PageSix I’m just here to tell them both I’m very sorry that it’s come to this. It’s never easy with kids. Tom looks like it’s effecting him physically.

TL11 @Ty_Lacroix11 @ProFootballTalk



Chill in retirement with my supermodel wife, beautiful family, 7 rings, every NFL record for my position, GOAT status?



Nope, just wanna ball.



We are so lucky. @PageSix This man is literally a God. He has everything any man could ever wish for and all he wants to do is play football.Chill in retirement with my supermodel wife, beautiful family, 7 rings, every NFL record for my position, GOAT status?Nope, just wanna ball.We are so lucky. @ProFootballTalk @PageSix This man is literally a God. He has everything any man could ever wish for and all he wants to do is play football.Chill in retirement with my supermodel wife, beautiful family, 7 rings, every NFL record for my position, GOAT status?Nope, just wanna ball. We are so lucky.

DisgruntledTaco @DislocatedTaco @ProFootballTalk @PageSix TB really ruined his family just to come back to a dumpster fire, Y. ikes @ProFootballTalk @PageSix TB really ruined his family just to come back to a dumpster fire, Y. ikes

Lee Angel @AngelLee2194 @ProFootballTalk @PageSix 3 time Super Bowl loser and now losing a hot supermodel wife...Tom Brady is the epitome of a loser. @ProFootballTalk @PageSix 3 time Super Bowl loser and now losing a hot supermodel wife...Tom Brady is the epitome of a loser.

The Buccaneers, and Brady in particular, have got off to an inauspicious start this season. They sit at 2-2 and the offense has only put together one good performance thus far, and it was in last week's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Green Bay Packers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The divorce will most certainly be bad for the quarterback's psychological well-being, which could be bad for the team as a whole.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are almost certainly getting divorced

Page Six first broke the news regarding the divorce lawyers being hired. An anonymous source has said the following:

“I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is. I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

According to the source, there's no turning back now. Hiring divorce lawyers is often a sign that things are entering the realm of real possibility, but this source says they're already looking at divying everything up. That could be tricky, especially given how wealthy they both are. Normally, an NFL star like this would be forced to pay a lot of money, but Bundchen is worth a huge amount herself.

Brady's net worth is reportedly about $250 million. Bundchen is also worth about $400 million, so there's no telling how this will go. There's also no telling how long this might take, since divorce can be an ugly, drawn-out process. We will likely see if there is any truth to these reports in the near future.

