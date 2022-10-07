"She is the one steering the divorce. She is playing offense and he is playing defense" - Source close to Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen provides more insight into couple's crumbling marriage

There have been plenty of accusations and finger-pointing when it comes to the marital issues between Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. While the situation should be kept behind closed doors, a couple with their type of stardom and popularity just doesn't have that luxury.

While Bundchen and Brady declined to comment on their marriage, anonymous sources continue to give their take on the situation. While it was reported that the couple had each hired their own divorce attorneys this week, a source feels that the former supermodel is leading the charge.

A source claimed that Bundchen is the one who wants the divorce, essentially playing offense. Brady apparently doesn't want to necessarily go down that road, but will do what he needs to, to protect himself and his assets. He would also rather not have any arguments about the divorce proceedings and wants everything to just go as planned.

"She is the one steering the divorce. She is playing offense and he is playing defense. He wants to protect himself, protect his interests, but he's only starting to go the legal route in his defense from her."

The source also went on to say that for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, the situation is extremely trying. Saying that as an athlete, he is always used to winning and getting what he wants and this situation is the complete opposite.

"Think about it: Tom has had a very charmed life. Things always seem to go his way. He works hard, he's a good guy, he hasn't had a lot of things go wrong in his life."

Were Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen having marital problems for a while?

While the cause of the couple's marital woes hasn't been confirmed, most believe it has something to do with his career. Brady's decision to retire and then quickly un-reture 40 days later apparently didn't sit well with Bundchen. But then a source claimed that those accusations weren't the reason for their issues.

According to a source, the couple, who have been married since 2009, live different lives during the season. Brady concentrates on football and Bundchen on their home and children. Most recently, she returned to her career and appeared at New York Fashion Week.

"During the season, they live separate lives. This is not something that just happened today."

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball Tom Brady marriage troubles continue with Gisele Bundchen spotted sans wedding ring dlvr.it/SZdDbK Tom Brady marriage troubles continue with Gisele Bundchen spotted sans wedding ring dlvr.it/SZdDbK

According to a source, Bundchen has also been speaking to divorce attorneys for weeks now. Although she did try to work things out, she wanted to be prepared and know all of her options.

