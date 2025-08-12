  • home icon
  "I am concerned": Ex-Packers QB raises alarm on Matthew Stafford's back injury ahead of Rams' brutal early schedule

"I am concerned": Ex-Packers QB raises alarm on Matthew Stafford's back injury ahead of Rams' brutal early schedule

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Aug 12, 2025 10:40 GMT
Los Angeles Rams defeated the Dallas Cowboys 31-21 to win a pre-season NFL football game. - Source: Getty
Los Angeles Rams defeated the Dallas Cowboys 31-21 to win a pre-season NFL football game. - Source: Getty

In 2021, the Lions traded quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams. Since then, he's served as the team's starting quarterback. However, the Super Bowl LV champion also dealt with several injury concerns.

Ahead of his fifth season with the Rams, Stafford has been dealing with back discomfort over the past few days. This led to him missing out on Monday's practice session with the team.

On Monday, ex-Packers quarterback Matt Hasselbeck spoke about Matthew Stafford's injury concern. During an appearance on 'The Colin Cowherd Show', he expressed his concerns about the quarterback's health and its impact on the Rams' 2025 season.

"I'm concerned about Stafford's back," Hasselbeck said. "I had a bad back injury in 2008. Usually you can tell how bad a quarterback's back injury is by if the team sends him to California to see Dr. Bob Watkins. If they do that, you know it's serious.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"But no I'm concerned. I'm definitely concerned if you take the factors of his age, all those types of things ... The closest thing I could equate it to, is if you burn your mouth on a hot piece of pizza, and it doesn't get better quick. And that's kind of what the back injury typically is ... Even if they do get better, you've missed all this time of like heavy weight training or physicality that goes into your offseason, and you're just not the version of yourself that you normally are. So I'd be very concerned if I was Rams fan right now."
Last season, Matthew Stafford helped the Rams to a 10-7 campaign and finished 1st in the NFC West. They qualified for the playoffs but were unfortunately defeated by the Vikings in the wild-card round.

What did Matthew Stafford do while missing Monday's practice?

Instead of focusing on training, the veteran quarterback utilized Monday to focus on quick rehabilitation. According to a tweet by Rams beat writer Adam Grosbard, Stafford spent his time inside an 'Ammortal Chamber.'

"Matthew Stafford walked into this Ammortal Chamber. Ammortal advertises itself as a 'wellness device that aims to optimize human performance and promote holistic health through a combination of non-invasive technologies.' He is not practicing today."

Fans will hope that Stafford gets better ahead of the upcoming season. The Rams have a brutal schedule ahead, taking on teams like the Eagles, the 49ers and the Ravens this year.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
