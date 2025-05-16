“I’d do the same": Danny Parkins defends Caleb Williams and his dad over Bears draft skepticism rumors

Chicago sports radio host Danny Parkins has come to the defense of Caleb Williams and his father, Carl Williams. This comes after reports surfaced about their pre-draft concerns regarding the Chicago Bears organization.

Ad

Parkins hosts "The Breakfast Ball" show on Chicago sports radio, where he regularly discusses Bears football and other Chicago sports topics.

On May 16, Parkins addressed the recent ESPN report detailing how the Williams family explored options to circumvent the NFL draft system. Caleb Williams was selected first overall by the Bears in 2024.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

His comments came after the release of excerpts from Seth Wickersham's forthcoming book, "American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Caleb, to me, is a product of his time. He made $10 million in college...His dad is really smart, really successful...the CBA is unfair. The draft is unfair...'I'd do the same for my kid," said Parkins during his morning broadcast.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The discussion stems from Wickersham's reporting that Carl Williams consulted lawyers. He also considered having his son sign with the United Football League to become an unrestricted NFL free agent in 2025, allowing him to choose his team rather than be drafted by the Bears.

Williams was quoted in the book saying, "Chicago is the place quarterbacks go to die."

Parkins said that he understands the Williams family's thought process. But things worked out after the Bears management explained to Caleb the opportunity he has to immortalize himself by doing something great in Chicago.

Ad

Parkins highlighted how the fanbase and the city provided some unique intangible opportunities, that Williams might not find elsewhere.

Caleb Williams' mishandled rookie season

Caleb had a turbulent rookie season. The Bears fired both head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron after losing 10 straight games during the 2024 campaign.

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers - Source: Getty

The young quarterback reportedly had to watch film alone "with no instruction or guidance from the coaches," telling his father, "No one tells me what to watch. I just turn it on."

Ad

The Bears' coaching situation was so bad that the franchise took an unprecedented step in its 105-year history and terminated Eberflus midseason in November 2024. According to SI.com:

"Matt Eberflus should have never been permitted to coach Caleb Williams," and characterized the staff's management of Williams' development as verging on "gross negligence."

Despite these issues, Caleb Williams had decent numbers in his first year. He threw for a 62.5% completion rate with 20 touchdowns and a mere six interceptions. His protection was not there as he took a league-leading 68 sacks behind an inept offensive line.

Ad

The Bears have since tried to fix these organizational deficits. In January 2025, they hired Ben Johnson, the former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator. The team also spent big on offensive line upgrades in the offseason and brought passing weapons with the draft.

With these dramatic developments, Caleb Williams now has higher expectations for his second year. The 2025 season is poised as the defining year for Williams to validate himself as the franchise QB Chicago has been craving for decades.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.