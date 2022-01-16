“I’d say that would be accurate” - Bill Belichick drops hint on his Patriots future

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick isn't one to mince words. The veteran head coach is known for being honest in his press conferences, while being honest he also manages to give away as little information as possible.

Belichick spoke to the media Sunday morning to recap the season and address the Patriots' 47-17 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills at Orchard Park on Saturday night. Belichick was asked whether he would return as the head coach of the New England Patriots for the 2022 NFL season. In true Belichick fashion, his response was simple and to the point, simply by saying:

"I'd say that would be accurate." -Bill Belichick on next season

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick once said that he wouldn't coach into his 70s. Belichick will turn 70 this April and as of Sunday morning, retirement doesn't seem to be something he is considering at this point.

Belichick didn't seem to show much emotion throughout Saturday's Wild Card game and some even wondered if he would be able to pull off a second-half miracle after going down 27-3. But to no avail, as the Patriots lost the game by a 30-point deficit, that was the worst margin of defeat Belichick has ever suffered during the playoffs.

Following New England's loss the night before, Bill Belichick said in his season-ending press conference on Sunday that the Patriots would go back and regroup. He closed his remarks by saying that the team will now look ahead to the 2022 season in the hopes of being more competitive.

"Certainly deserved to win...Well coached, team executed well, and we just couldn’t do much of anything. So we’ll just pick up the pieces, go back to work here and find a way to be more competitive.” -Bill Belichick on Saturday's loss and the future.

After creating a dynasty with the New England Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady for two decades, Bill Belichick started with a clean slate in 2021 with a rookie quarterback. After a shaky start to the season, the Patriots bounced back and were even leading the AFC East at one point in the season.

Despite the Patriots defeating the Bills in the division foes' first meeting of the season, Buffalo got the upper hand in the second meeting and in Saturday night's Wild Card game. Considering how competitive and focused Bill Belichick is on winning, there is no doubt that he won't want to end his career with the worst playoff loss of his head coaching tenure.

