"I'd be wary of Pittsburgh" - Colin Cowherd cautions Sam Darnold ahead of potential move to Steelers

NFL analyst Colin Cowherd doesn't think Sam Darnold should sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Darnold is expected to be the top quarterback available in free agency and several teams will be after him. The Minnesota Vikings reportedly opted not to franchise tag Darnold but are still open to bringing him back.

However, one team which has reportedly shown interest in Darnold is the Pittsburgh Steelers, but Cowherd doesn't think he should go there. Cowherd said (3:32):

“For Sam Darnold, I'd be very wary of Pittsburgh. I do not think the Pittsburgh Steelers currently possess the ability to get the most out of a quarterback. That doesn’t mean Sam Darnold couldn't be a Steeler and be pretty good. …

"So, I think for Sam Darnold, you have to consider that I'm not saying Seattle is a great offensive organization, Mike Macdonald's a defensive coach but the GM, John Schneider, I mean he just doesn't miss on wide receivers."

Cowherd added:

"You go back to his history, he gets wide receivers right, he gets running backs right. I like Seattle's offensive personnel and I'm not absolutely sure Darnold would crush it there.

"But I have more confidence in Seattle than I do in Pittsburgh which is telling you I have very little confidence in Pittsburgh offensively to get the best out of any quarterback.”

Darnold will have plenty of suitors and has been linked to several NFL jobs. However, Cowherd thinks he would be best suited for the Seattle Seahawks, who traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders and have a need at quarterback.

Darnold was a Pro Bowler in 2024 and went 361-for-545 for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

What is Sam Darnold expected to get in free agency?

After signing a one-year deal with the Vikings last offseason, Darnold will be in line for a multi-year deal.

PFF projected Darnold will sign a three-year $123 million deal in free agency.

Spotrac, meanwhile, projects Darnold to sign a four-year $160.49 million deal which is just over $40 million per season.

NFL free agency is set to begin on Wednesday, March 12, when the new league year opens. However, legal tampering begins at noon on Monday which allows teams to talk to pending free agents.

