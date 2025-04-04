"I would not describe it as great": NFL insider delivers scary news to Bills fans after James Cook's $15,000,000 demand

The relationship between the Buffalo Bills and star running back James Cook has reached a crisis point, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
His remarks were made amid increasing rumors regarding Cook's future with the team. This is following the RB placing his Orchard Park residence up for sale, further fueling exit rumors.
Rapoport shared his perspective on Friday's edition of "The Pat McAfee Show."
"I would not describe it as great right now," Rapoport said. "I mean, he'll play for the Bills next year. When a player takes a team out of social media or like, like unfollows, like stuff's about to go down, like something is not right. I know the negotiations didn't go great."
Cook, who scored 18 touchdowns last season and rushed for over 1,000 yards, has made it clear he's seeking a substantial pay increase from his rookie contract, hinting at a $15 million deal in an Instagram live session in February. The ball carrier is entering the final year of his $5.8 million rookie contract.
Bill's actions suggest prioritizing other players over James Cook
The Buffalo Bills have extended several key players this offseason, including linebacker Terrel Bernard, edge rusher Greg Rousseau, cornerback Christian Benford and receiver Khalil Shakir.
"I'm not sure, him coming out and saying that he wanted to make $15 million was really like the most welcome thing in the organization," NFL insider Ian Rapoport said on Friday, via 'The Pat McAfee Show.'
Bills general manager Brandon Beane has been transparent about putting James Cook's negotiations on hold.
"Once we got Benford done, I don't see us doing any deals anytime soon," Beane said on Wednesday, via Athlon Sports. "We're gonna focus on the draft and getting our cap in order."
Beane has expressed his admiration for the RB, saying he "loves Cook to death" and wants "nothing more than for James to continue being a Buffalo Bill well past this season."
Cook has also sent signals. Beyond listing his home for sale at $710,000 (with NFL memorabilia visible in listing photos), he's posted cryptic social media messages, particularly after Saquon Barkley received a $41.2 million contract from the Philadelphia Eagles.
Rapoport believes reconciliation is possible but will require effort from both sides.
"I think they can get back together and maybe get on the same page and somehow do a deal," Rapoport said. "Theoretically, it's not going to be anytime soon, and I think they'll have to be a sort of conversation to get everyone back on the same page."
For now, Bills fans face the unsettling possibility of losing one of their offensive stars after the upcoming season.
