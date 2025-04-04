"I would not describe it as great": NFL insider delivers scary news to Bills fans after James Cook's $15,000,000 demand

The relationship between the Buffalo Bills and star running back James Cook has reached a crisis point, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Ad

His remarks were made amid increasing rumors regarding Cook's future with the team. This is following the RB placing his Orchard Park residence up for sale, further fueling exit rumors.

Rapoport shared his perspective on Friday's edition of "The Pat McAfee Show."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I would not describe it as great right now," Rapoport said. "I mean, he'll play for the Bills next year. When a player takes a team out of social media or like, like unfollows, like stuff's about to go down, like something is not right. I know the negotiations didn't go great."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cook, who scored 18 touchdowns last season and rushed for over 1,000 yards, has made it clear he's seeking a substantial pay increase from his rookie contract, hinting at a $15 million deal in an Instagram live session in February. The ball carrier is entering the final year of his $5.8 million rookie contract.

Bill's actions suggest prioritizing other players over James Cook

NFL: AFC Championship-Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

The Buffalo Bills have extended several key players this offseason, including linebacker Terrel Bernard, edge rusher Greg Rousseau, cornerback Christian Benford and receiver Khalil Shakir.

Ad

"I'm not sure, him coming out and saying that he wanted to make $15 million was really like the most welcome thing in the organization," NFL insider Ian Rapoport said on Friday, via 'The Pat McAfee Show.'

Bills general manager Brandon Beane has been transparent about putting James Cook's negotiations on hold.

"Once we got Benford done, I don't see us doing any deals anytime soon," Beane said on Wednesday, via Athlon Sports. "We're gonna focus on the draft and getting our cap in order."

Ad

Beane has expressed his admiration for the RB, saying he "loves Cook to death" and wants "nothing more than for James to continue being a Buffalo Bill well past this season."

Cook has also sent signals. Beyond listing his home for sale at $710,000 (with NFL memorabilia visible in listing photos), he's posted cryptic social media messages, particularly after Saquon Barkley received a $41.2 million contract from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rapoport believes reconciliation is possible but will require effort from both sides.

Ad

"I think they can get back together and maybe get on the same page and somehow do a deal," Rapoport said. "Theoretically, it's not going to be anytime soon, and I think they'll have to be a sort of conversation to get everyone back on the same page."

For now, Bills fans face the unsettling possibility of losing one of their offensive stars after the upcoming season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.